Nikki Bella may be moving on from romance in the WWE ring to romance in the ballroom! Bella, who recently called off her engagement to fellow WWE wrestler John Cena after six years together, may have found romance with her former Dancing With The Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. So, are Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev dating? It sure looks like it! Elite Daily reached out to Bella's team for confirmation on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty details of Bella and Chigvintsev's rumored blooming romance, let's go over how they met!

The Total Bellas star met Chigvintsev when she competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 25 back in late 2017 and was paired with the professional ballroom dancer throughout the competition. Bella and Chigvintsev faired pretty well throughout the competition, coming out right about in the middle of the pack after they were eliminated sixth among 13 celebrity competitors.

While there was no romance between Bella and Chigvintsev when the show was filming (she was still engaged to John Cena at the time), according to a report by E!, the pair "kept in touch after the season was over."

A year after the competition ended and following her split from Cena, it seems they've reconnected and, according to E!, are "now dating." Elite Daily reached out to Bella's team for confirmation on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

What we know for sure is that Chigvintsev makes a pretty notable appearance in the trailer for Total Bellas Season 4 that could hint at their romance.

In the trailer, Bella and Chigvintsev are seen dining together at a fancy restaurant when he says to Bella, "You tell me what's up."

Bella replies shyly, "I'm single," as Chigvintsev watches her smiling.

The next shot features them speeding away from the restaurant on a motorcycle together. So, basically, things are looking romantic AF.

But in the same trailer, Bella also reveals that at the time of filming, she was still in love with John Cena, so perhaps we'll literally be able to watch Bella on her journey as she gets over Cena and falls head over heels for Chigvintsev.

Watch the trailer below and see what you think:

E! Entertainment on YouTube

All that's certain is that whether Bella is moving on from Cena for good or not, she cherishes the years she spent with him deeply. For Thanksgiving, Bella shared a gallery of photos on Instagram highlighting what she's thankful for and Cena made an appearance in a photo of him and Bella looking comfy in a hot tub. Cena's appearance in the gallery had fans speculating that the stars rekindled their relationship, but now, it looks like Bella was simply including Cena in the list of things that she's grateful for. Her caption read, in part:

Happy Thanksgiving! I’m so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life. So thankful for my family and best friends, always there when I need them... so many of them inspire me, teach me and help me grow in business, to all the sunsets I have enjoyed, all the lessons I have learned, to the good and bad days, to my life coach and the people around her that give me strength and smiles to take on the unknown... I’m so beyond thankful for each and everyone of you!

Maybe Chigvintsev will make next year's Thanksgiving gallery? One can only hope!