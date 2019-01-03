Living the single life isn’t easy, especially if you’re Nikki Bella. In a recent promo for Total Bellas season 4 premiere, the 35-year-old admitted that she’s having trouble moving on from her ex John Cena. And that, folks, just makes coping with the breakup even harder — for both Bella and her fans. In a video posted on E!’s YouTube channel, Bella reveals that she’s still pining after Cena. And it’s kind of sad to watch her navigate her feelings as well as start dating again. The video of Nikki Bella saying she’s still in love with John Cena will break your heart.

In the video, which is a preview for the new season of Total Bellas, you can see Bella go through the ups and downs of post-breakup life. In one part of the video, she says that she’s “confused” because she’s “still in love” with Cena, which is pretty heartbreaking. I mean, how do you manage your emotions post-breakup when you’re still in love with the person you broke up with? It can’t be an easy situation to deal with, but Bella seems to want to move on. At least, that’s what comes across in the video E! posted on YouTube.

In the video, there are glimpses of Bella venturing onto the dating scene again. She seems to approach it with openness and honesty. For example, when she goes on a date with Bachelorette star Peter Kraus, she even says that she hasn’t “kissed another guy in nine years."

In another part of the video, Bella admits that she may be experiencing a mid-30s crisis.

"I'm single... A mid-30s crisis," she says in the video. "Maybe I have some symptoms."

So, it looks as though Bella is struggling to get through all that post-breakup weirdness, especially after being with Cena for so long.

You can check out the new clip from Total Bellas down below:

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Back in September 2018, Bella spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how she was doing post-breakup and what her future holds.

"He's doing him and I'm doing me," she said before adding that she was working on herself a lot. "I slowly feel like I'm doing that," she explained. "I think it's happiness, and just fully being happy and that's what I want."

In the interview, Bella also revealed that she’s rediscovering who she is and while that’s challenging, it’s also good for her.

"I just feel like I'm at that age where I'm discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence," she said. "Is it scary and you do have these moments of like, 'What am I doing?' — and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge."

Needless to say, it’s been a bit of a challenge for Bella to get herself out there again. But if that Total Bellas preview is anything to go by, then she’s making lots of progress which is good news!

In addition to giving fans a glimpse at all of Bella’s romance woes, the preview for Total Bellas also shows her and her sister getting back in the WWE ring after some time away. They even go up against Rhonda Rousey. So, there’s a lot to look forward to in the new season!

The fourth season of Total Bellas premieres Sunday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. on E!.