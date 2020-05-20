Being cooped up with a partner can be challenging AF. It seems like stay-at-home orders have some celeb couples at each other's throats (I'm looking at you, Kimye), but apparently, the Jo Bros and Jonas Sisters are thriving. On May 15, the wifed-up brothers made a virtual appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mashup, and Nick, Joe, and Kevin's quotes about quarantining with their wives truly deserve all the heart-eye emojis.

Kevin — who's currently quarantining with his wife of ten-and-a-half years, Danielle Jonas, and their two daughters, Alena and Valentina — referred to this time spent with his family as "really rewarding." He added, "We've actually been getting on very well, so I'm happy with that."

Joe, who just celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with Sophie Turner on May 1, noted that having this time together is especially "important" for them. "We got married last year, so we're new to this, so we're still enjoying that time," he said. "Also, we were on tour for what feels like more than a year, so being home is kinda nice."

Nick is in a similar situation as Joe, as he and Priyanka Chopra only married in Dec. 2018. "...it's been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn't have," he said, later adding, "She's the best, and I'm quite happy." My heart!

The feeling seems to be mutual. During a March 31 appearance on Conan At Home, a reportedly pregnant Sophie gushed about how much fun she and Joe were having in quarantine. "Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly," she said. "So I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me... It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

Priyanka expressed a similar sentiment while chatting with Vogue in April. Because Nick has Type 1 diabetes, the two made the decision to go into quarantine "almost immediately" following the CDC's social distancing recommendation. "I'm so grateful we're together at this time, and that we weren't stuck in different parts of the world because we both travel so much," Priyanka said, later adding, "The one thing keeping me calm is constantly reminding myself how lucky we are."

You love to see it! Keeping on being cute and staying safe, you lovebirds. Also, if the Jonas Brothers could keep on releasing new bops, that would be very much appreciated.