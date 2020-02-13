Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner nearly broke the internet on Feb. 12 when news broke that they're reportedly expecting a baby, and the excitement didn't stop there. Apparently, the pair has strong feelings about becoming first-time parents. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' reported reactions to her pregnancy were adorbs.

As they prepare to welcome a little bundle of joy, Jonas and Turner are reportedly over the moon. A source told E! that while this is all still new for them, Turner and Jonas are "extremely excited," and TBH, same. (Jonas and Turner's teams did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation of the report.)

Turner and Jonas reportedly aren't the only ones who are beyond thrilled. The source also shared Jonas and Turner "told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them."

While Turner hasn't spoken out on the baby news just yet, the insider shared intel that she is reportedly about four months along. That means we could be seeing a mini Jophie in just five months.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

When news of Turner's pregnancy first broke, sources hinted Jophie were embracing their role as future parents. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told JustJared. Another source added, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

There's a lot of love to go around between Turner and Jonas, and after their May 1 wedding, a baby seemed like a natural next step. Especially given the way Turner gushed about her hubby through the years.

“A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” she told Glamour in March 2019. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

Turner and Jonas' baby seems to be being born into one heck of a happy household.