The Jonas Brothers have done it again: released a super catchy tune that will have fans singing in their sleep. The JoBros debuted their collab with Karol G on Friday, May 15, and like many of their songs, it's a bop that will instantly get stuck in your head. The Jonas Brothers' "X" lyrics will leave fans feeling a certain type of way.

The Jonas Brothers surprised fans on Monday, May 11, when they announced they'd be releasing not one, but two, songs on May 15 on Instagram. JoBro fans got even more excited when it was announced Nick, Kevin, and Joe were set to appear on SiriusXM's Hits 1 Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up on Friday to answer questions from coronavirus frontline workers and give thanks.

“We’re really looking forward to be able to come together and connect with a group of some of the incredible healthcare workers and their families," The Jonas Brothers said in a statement. "Thank you to SiriusXM for the opportunity and for putting together the Celebrity Session."

Now that the song is here, fans can't get enough of its summer vibes. The song is all about dancing the night away with someone you just met and had a connection with. Listen here and scroll down for all the lyrics.

VERSE 1 (Nick)

Yeah

Ooh-la-la, by the pool, we're singing "Bailando"

Two ni-nights with a view, yeah

Keeping those blinds closed (Yeah)

She said, "I wanna find somebody by nightfall"

Ooh-na-na, could it be ya

Baby, I like you

PRE-CHORUS (Joe)

Oh, watching her move, I was lost in the rhythms

And she pulled me close by the look in her eyes

Don't know her name, but I know that I need her

She said, "Boy, you won't be lonely tonight"

CHORUS

She said, "Ooh-ooh-ooh"

Kiss me like your ex is in the room

Don't you be afraid of something new

If you play it right, you can be that someone

Yeah, that someone who

Won't leave me lonely tonight

VERSE 2 (Nick)

Ooh-la-la, make a move, yeah, baby, by last call

Full moon night with the lights off

Baby, your eyes glow (Yeah)

Don't know why but I feel like I'ma go psycho (Psycho)

Ooh-la-la, if it's cool

Yeah, baby, I'd like to

PRE-CHORUS (Joe)

Oh, watching her move I was lost in the rhythms

And she pulled me close by the look in her eyes (Yeah)

Don't know her name, but I know that I need her

She said, "Boy, you won't be lonely tonight"

CHORUS

She said, "Ooh-ooh-ooh" (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Kiss me like your ex is in the room (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Don't you be afraid of something new

If you play it right, you can be that someone

Yeah, that someone who (Yeah)

Won't leave me lonely tonight

VERSE 3 (Karol G)

Caliente, te pongo caliente (Ah)

No te de miedo vivir algo diferente (Eh, eh)

Las ganas no se equivocan (-vocan; eh)

Pon tu lengua en mi boca (Boca; eh)

Vive la vida loca, loca, loca, ah

Toda la noche bailando contigo

Suave y salvaje como un animal

Yo sé que te gusta, pero esto es prohibido

Yo me voy contigo, dame la señal

CHORUS

She said, "Ooh-ooh-ooh" (Ooh-ooh-ooh)

Kiss me like your ex is in the room (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Don't you be afraid of something new

If you play it right, you can be that someone

Yeah, that someone who

Yeah, yeah, uh

Won't leave me lonely tonight