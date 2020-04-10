The rumors are true: Tiger King is making a royal return. Speculation of a follow-up episode to the docuseries have been discussed since the show dropped on March 20, and it's finally been confirmed. Netflix's new special The Tiger King & I will bring bank a handful of familiar faces to discuss the show, and you won't have to wait long at all to watch it; it'll be on Netflix on Sunday, April 12.

You don't need me to tell you people can't get enough of Tiger King. You can't have a group chat without someone greeting everyone with a "Hey all you cool cats and kittens," and you can't log onto Twitter without seeing a thread about Carole Baskin's allegedly murdering her husband. With so much still to discuss, fans have been clamoring for new Tiger King content — and their prayers are being answered in so many ways.

Before the news of the Netflix special, fans learned there will be a scripted series based on the Baskin-Joe Exotic story (with Kate McKinnon attached to play Baskin), as well as several non-fiction projects taking another look at the subject matter presented in Tiger King. But before any of that comes up, fans will get to hear from the stars of the original docuseries on the platform where it all began. Netflix announced the special on Twitter on April 9:

The episode will be hosted by Joel McHale, and he'll interview a ton of people involved in the project, including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Two of the biggest names from Tiger King — Exotic and Baskin — are notably missing from this roster. Exotic obviously can't really participate since he's in jail, but Baskin's absence is a bit more dramatic. Apparently, the Big Cat Rescue owner wasn't asked to participate in the aftershow, which she seems to be totally fine with. "We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked," a rep for Baskin told Entertainment Weekly in a statement.

It's unclear what the format of the show will be, but considering most of the U.S. is in quarantine right now, unless this was filmed before Tiger King premiered, it's likely McHale will video-chat with the series' stars to talk about their experiences filming the show and what their lives are like now.

The Tiger King & I drops on Netflix on Sunday, April 12.