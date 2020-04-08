Tiger King fans, all your questions about Carole Baskin will soon be answered... or, at least they'll be looked into in more detail. In the wake of Netflix's buzzy docuseries, one of the most inescapable topics of conversation is what really happened to Baskin's missing former husband Don Lewis. The bizarre, unsolved case was only a side note in Tiger King, but ID's Tiger King sequel about Joe Exotic will put the case front and center.

Investigation Discovery will air a limited series later in 2020 that looks like it'll be a can't-miss broadcast for everyone engrossed by Tiger King. The show, which is called Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, will focus in part on Baskin and Lewis. After devoting one episode to Lewis' unexplained disappearance, Tiger King left viewers with more questions than answers. Fans learned Lewis funded much of Baskin's big-cat projects while they were married, but then he disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 1997. Lewis' case is still unsolved and open, and several of the interview subjects in Tiger King — Exotic very much included — suggested Baskin was involved in his disappearance, and maybe even his death. Baskin denied these claims both on Tiger King and in a statement posted on her Big Cat Rescue site.

[Tiger King] has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997. The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers.

Netflix

Tiger King was unable to come to any real conclusion about what happened to Lewis, but a press release from ID promises Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic will dig deeper:

This is the investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows, the exclusive footage that has never been shown, and the search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now: although she’s denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?

While Lewis' disappearance will be the focal point of the docuseries, ID revealed that it will also investigate Tiger King's other subjects in greater detail, including skeletons in Exotic's past, details about Jeff Lowe's relationship with the FBI, and the inner workings of Doc Antle's mysterious compound.

Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic does not have an exact premiere date yet, but ID revealed the miniseries will air at some point in 2020.