Add another wild comment from Miley Cyrus to the list of her recent TikTok interactions. After Shawn Mendes and his boo Camila Cabello posted a cover of Cyrus' "The Climb" on TikTok, the singer hopped on to get a word in with the superstar couple. Of course, the comment was nothing less than eyebrow-raising. Here's why Miley Cyrus' TikTok comment to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello might be her thirstiest in a hot minute.

It all started after Mendes uploaded a throwback cover with his SO on TikTok on Friday, Dec. 17. The video shows the pair hanging out together, with Mendes reposed on what looks to be a bed, and Cabello standing up with her phone in hand. They begin singing through the 2009 power ballad and harmonizing together, with Cabello looking at the lyrics for reference. A comment from Cyrus surfaced on Saturday, Dec. 18, and it proves she's a fan of their rendition, but it also makes an obvious innuendo.

"Let's have a three-way," Cyrus wrote. She quickly followed up, saying, "A three-part harmony obviously Shawn. You filthy animal." If that wasn't a giant thirst trap, who knows what is? You can see the exchange below.

This isn't Cyrus' first foray into dropping wild comments on TikTok. On the week of Dec. 6, a new "if Miley Cyrus comments" challenge hit TikTok. The focus of the challenge was to get Cyrus to comment on a post by offering up something they would do or get if she did respond. It's unclear who started the challenge, but the star began hopping on people's posts who wrote, "If Miley Cyrus comments, I'll do X."

ICYMI, the "Plastic Hearts" singer commented with a ton of wild variations from fans, including her telling numerous fans to "shave your head," telling a fan he should get "Let's ride" tattooed on his butt, and commenting with a skull emoji and "D.U.M.P HIM" on a post that read, "If Miley comments on this video, I'll stop texting him."

But Cyrus also offered up some more serious comments as well, such as wishing luck to a couple that wanted to get married and asking a fan out on a date.

While the challenge has likely cooled off since its inception, Cyrus is still down to comment on posts about her, going off of her response to Mendes and Cabello's cover. Here's hoping the spicy comment leads to a collaboration between the three artists.