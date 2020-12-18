Celebrities face criticism on Twitter daily, but it's not every day one of the most legendary singers in the world decides to take aim at a fellow pop star. But some pop stars are used to a little more controversy than others. Miley Cyrus' response to Cher criticizing her on Twitter is iconic, and made her Dec. 17 interview with Billy Idol one of her funniest of the year to date.

Cyrus is currently doing press to promote her album Plastic Hearts, which she released on Nov. 27 to widespread acclaim. The record calls upon her rock-and-roll influences, a far cry sonically from her 2013 album Bangerz. She did reference the Bangerz era, however, while speaking on SiriusXM's Live Transmission Christmas with fellow artist Billy Idol about online criticism of her records.

Cyrus recalled a moment after her infamous 2013 MTV VMAs performance, when Cher gave an interview to USA TODAY and bashed Cyrus' dancing skills, music, and body. (You can watch the now infamous performance below!)

"She can’t dance, her body looked like hell, the song wasn’t great, one cheek was hanging out," Cher said in the now seven-year-old interview. Her comments went viral on Twitter, but according to Cyrus, the comments didn't phase her at all.

"I'm like, 'Oh, Cher gives a f--k about what I'm doing!'" Cyrus said to Idol. She rationalized that the pushback was a signal to her that the performance made a splash with the general public, as well as multimillionaire pop culture legends. "When these legends and these icons and these artists that we look up to ... f**king hate us, it's still a compliment."

Cher has since stated she regrets the comments she made in 2013, but it's nice to know Cyrus didn't take the harsh blow to heart. Her lengthy discography since Bangerz speaks for itself, and there's no denying her talent on the live stage after watching her viral 2020 performance of Blondie's "Heart Of Glass."

"She was mad that I was sticking my tongue out all the time and all that shit," Cyrus said, chalking Cher's comments up to her dissatisfaction with her provocative behavior on stage with Robin Thicke. "And I'm like, 'Yo, I pissed Cher off, I really made it!"

Well, that's one way to look at it!