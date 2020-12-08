Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been super busy this year, and not just on solo projects. The pair has been vocal about their stronger-than-ever relationship, and just partnered up to turn a classic Christmas song into a stunning duet that will give you all the feels. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Christmas Song" video is so romantic.

If there's one thing everyone can use this holiday season it's the gift of pure joy, and that's exactly what Mendes and Cabello brought with the cover of this 1960 Nat King Cole classic. The duo announced their collab on Sunday, Dec. 6, but little did fans know that Mendes and Cabello had an extra special music video to accompany their vocals and would give fans a look at their life together.

"This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges," Cabello shared on Instagram. "This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong."

Cabello added that "all streams will support those in need right now, and to kick this off, we are donating $100K to Feeding America!"

The music video debuted on Monday, Dec. 7, and it was nothing short of breathtaking. The visuals showed how Cabello and Mendes celebrate behind-the-scenes and shares intimate video footage of their life at home.

"Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today," Cabello concluded her IG post.

Not only is the music video so wholesome, but it was also shot and directed by Cabello and Mendes themselves. They do, however, credit their new pup, Tarzan, for some inspiration on the visuals.

The only thing better than the fact that Cabello and Mendes have gifted fans with this lovely music video is that they are helping to raise funds for Feeding America with it.