Miley Cyrus’ Halloween 2019 Costume With Cody Simpson Included A Punk Makeout Session

ICYMI, Miley Cyrus has been living up to her promise to bring the Hot Girl Summer vibes into fall, and she closed out spooky season by packing on the PDA with her main squeeze. The "Slide Away" songstress and her boyfriend Cody Simpson have made no secret of their whirlwind romance since getting together back in early October, and their Halloween evening was no different with plenty of photo-ops and makeouts. The couple that dresses together, stays together, as proven by Miley Cyrus’ Halloween 2019 costume with Cody Simpson, and they couldn't help sharing some seriously loved-up moments with their followers.

It's been a wild, PDA-packed ride since Simpson and Cyrus confirmed their romance back on Oct. 4 after they were spotted making out over açaí bowls. Considering the Aussie singer has already written a song about Cyrus, is rumored to have moved in with her, and has made plenty of appearances on his girlfriend's social media, it's not surprising that they decided to spend the spookiest night of the year together and give fans a sneak peek into the evening's activities.

For their couple's costume, the lovebirds decided to pay tribute to Billy Idol and his former flame, Hot Gossip dancer Perri Lister. During the course of the evening, the musicians took to social media to snap photos and videos of themselves getting ready, dancing, and singing to some of Idol's biggest hits, proclaiming that they love each other, and packing on some serious PDA including a steamy "after party" shot. In other words, it looks like they're inseparable and their romance is only continuing to heat up.

To complete their punk rock transformation, Cyrus swapped out her signature blond locks for a short black wig while Simpson eschewed his normal hairstyle for an Idol-esque spiked look. Both donned black leather jackets with studded details and chain necklaces, with Cyrus accessorizing with a black corset, fishnet stockings, and leather skirt while Simpson wore black leather pants with chain detailing and matching boots.

"BILLY F--KIN IDOL LOVES PERRI F--KIN LISTER," Simpson wrote alongside one of the images, while Cyrus proclaimed, "BILLY [loves] PERRI" using the black heart emoji.

It sounds like Billy Idol himself was a fan of the look, as he shared a few images of their costumes, writing, "Trick & Treat! Cheers Miley & Cody."

While their romance is in its early days, the couple has already courted controversy over the past couple of weeks. Shortly after Cyrus appeared to shade her ex Liam Hemsworth during an Instagram Live feed, Simpson said "I'm very, very, very romantic" during an Oct. 22 appearance on Australia's Kyle & Jackie O Show.

"I don’t think she... she’d talked about how she hadn’t had that kind of an experience in a relationship before," he continued. "I like to be the best boyfriend I can possibly be. Especially for her — she deserves that much."

Controversial or not, it looks like this couple isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and it's safe to say that they made Halloween 2019 one to remember.