Hi, hello, have you listened to Cody Simpson’s new song yet? “Golden Thing” dropped on Oct. 18, and oh my goodness, fam — it is the sweetest! From the looks of things, Cody Simpson’s “Golden Thing” is about Miley Cyrus, whom he’s been dating publicly for a few weeks now. It’s a soft, romantic ballad that gives off all the peaceful vibes, and it provides new clues about their blossoming relationship. Simpson and Cyrus may have fallen for each other quickly, but their bond is clearly super strong.

Simpson has been teasing “Golden Thing” for a few days now, dropping bits of lyrics on Twitter and asking fans to pre-save it. On Oct. 15, he shared the cover art, which looks an awful lot like a close-up photo of Cyrus. Even Cyrus herself can’t get enough of the song — she commented “emotional” on the Instagram post (which, like, same). As it turns out, she was the impetus for Simpson to release “Golden Thing” as a single, after he wrote it for her while she was in the hospital recovering from tonsillitis surgery. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this sh*t out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you,’” Simpson told People on Oct. 12. “It’s something I wrote for her while she was sick this week.”

Presley Ann/WireImage/Getty Images + Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The song’s lyrics are heartfelt and lovely, describing small details of Simpson’s relationship with Cyrus. “Crystal dream / Cali queen / Radiant hand / Vibrant sand,” he croons, followed by the chorus, “I’m shot / It’s a golden thing she’s got.” The third verse reveals how much he admires Cyrus (and hints that maybe he’s been wanting them to date for awhile?), as he sings, “Diamond throne / All on her own / Coffee skin / She let me in.” Toward the end of the song, Simpson sings, “Shouted the words / In the first daylight / And the chorus of birds / Burst on into sight.” This naturally makes one wonder… what words did he shout? Is he referring to how he and Cyrus went from friends to romantic partners? Has he already said ‘I love you’? I have so many questions here.

Regardless, fans are loving “Golden Thing” because it shows how happy Cyrus and Simpson are together. Twitter has been blowing up with people reacting to the song and wishing the best for this new couple.

Simpson told People that he and Cyrus are “very, very happy” together. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well … We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” He said their romance unfolded naturally from their long-enduring friendship. “The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” Simpson explained, saying they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

I can only hope that Cyrus will release a song about Simpson next. With how quickly yet intensely things are progressing for them, it wouldn’t be all that surprising. I always love a couple who inspires one another creatively, and it seems like Cyrus and Simpson are doing just that. They’ve got a “golden thing” going, for sure.