OK, don't freak out you guys... but some of Cody Simpson's "Golden Thing" lyrics about Miley Cyrus have been released and they're pretty much the cutest thing ever. On Oct. 15, Cyrus took to her Instagram story to tease a few verses from her bae's new song "Golden Thing." It's beautiful and it features lyrics like "Crystal dream/Cali Queen" and "I’m shocked/It’s a golden thing she’s got."

Cyrus made it super clear she's totally here for the song by pairing the mp3 files in her story along with the caption, "DROP IT BABY." She topped the caption off with a simple black heart emoji.

If you're wondering how we can be so sure that the super romantic song is definitely about Cyrus, it's because Cyrus herself said so on Oct. 8, which just so happens to also be the day Cyrus first referred to Simpson as her "bf." That was the same day that Cyrus was in the hospital for a case of tonsillitis and Simpson came to visit her with flowers and a brand spanking new song he wrote for her. Luckily for any and all fans of the new couple, Cyrus wasn't shy about sharing deets from his visit with her followers on Instagram.

Alongside a video of him singing to her, Cyrus wrote: "this sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me."

In her next story, Cyrus also noted that the song she was referring to is called "Golden Thing" and that she's pressuring him to drop it the following week.

Well, now it's the following week and it looks like she's really upping her efforts to pressure him into dropping it considering the fact that she literally leaked two verses of it onto her own Instagram account alongside an all-caps demand for him to drop it.

While Cyrus has not been shy about posting her new relationship on social media, she's remained relatively private about it when it comes to conversations with the press. Simpson, on the other hand, opened up to People about his relationship with the pop star in an Oct. 12 interview.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy. She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense," he explained. "That’s why we get along so well."

Oh, and in case you're wondering the most important part of a relationship as far as Simpson is concerned is the ability to have a great time together. And Cyrus definitely checks that box off for him. He shared, "We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?"

As for their seemingly quick start, Simpson noted that they were able to get serious fast because they're both at a similar place in their lives. "The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long....[We] found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good," he said.

Happy for them! Here's to hoping he releases that song ASAP.