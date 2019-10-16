So there's very little doubt now that Miley Cyrus has officially moved on to Cody Simpson. But have these two lovebirds now moved in? On Oct. 15, the Australian musician posted a Instagram Story about "move in day" that has fans speculating whether Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus live together now. While the romance might be new, these two have apparently been friends for awhile. But are they now roommates, too? Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cyrus and Simpson about the rumored move but did not hear back in time for publication.

In his Instagram Story, Simpson shared a selfie of himself wearing a green beanie in an emptied-out garage with several surfboards and framed pictures leaning against the wall. "Move in day," he captioned the photo. It's unclear whether or not it's Cyrus' place he's moving into or a new place of his own, but considering that Cyrus and her most recent ex Kaitlynn Carter reportedly shacked up together not long after they started dating, it wouldn't be surprising. Cyrus hasn't publicly commented yet on her living arrangements. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Cyrus and Carter about their reported shared home, but didn't hear back.)

Ever since Cyrus and Simpson went public with their relationship on Oct. 4 after they were spotted kissing over açaí bowls, fans have speculated if the duo is taking their romance too fast. Cyrus received similar accusations during her whirlwind relationship with Carter following her separation from longtime partner Liam Hemsworth. But Cyrus made it clear on Twitter that she's not here for the haters and their double standards. "I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality," she tweeted on Oct. 4. "People only 'know' what they see on the internet," later adding, "...can’t I just have a kiss and açaí bowl?!?!"

While I totally agree that Cyrus deserves to have her açaí bowl and a new BF, too, it does seem as though she's pretty head-over-heels for her new lover. In a series of shirtless selfies posted by Simpson on Oct. 16 (the last of which includes Cyrus coyly slipping her hand inside her bae's jeans), Cyrus commented, "Need. Oxygen. Can't. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship."

The same day that Simpson posted his eyebrow-raising Instagram Story on Oct. 15, his manager released a statement to People explaining that the couple isn't moving quite as fast as it might appear. "It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize," Simpson’s manager Matt Zeidman said. "Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they're both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me."

No matter what fans might have to say about the progression of Cyrus and Simpson's romance, it should be mentioned that both of their mothers are on board with the relationship. Simpson’s mom Angie recently shared a photo of the couple on her Instagram, writing, "Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy. Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart #happyforyouguys #beautifullsouls." Cyrus' mom Tish then commented, "Puts a smile on my face too @angiemsimpson love you my sweet friend." The jury is still out on whether Simpson is actually a permanent resident of Cyrus' abode, but it must mean something that both their mamas have given the couple their blessing.