Ready for a major update for Hollywood's newest couple? Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter reportedly moved in together, according to a source who spoke to People. They're reportedly loving life as roomies. “They live together and are very happy,” a source close to Cyrus told the magazine on Sept. 2. “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.” Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cyrus and Carter for confirmation on the reported move and did not hear back in time for publication.

The fact that the two have reportedly gotten together so soon after their respective breakups earlier this summer may make their reported relationship seem casual, but a source told People that the two reportedly have a very real connection. “Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” the insider told People. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

A rep for Cyrus announced her split from Hemsworth to People on Aug. 10. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the rep told People. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That same day, photos surfaced of Cyrus reportedly making out with Carter while on vacation together in Italy.

Hemsworth took to Instagram three days later on Aug. 13 to confirm the split on his end. Alongside a stunning picture of a sunset, the actor wrote:

Hi all

Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love.

As of Aug. 21, reports surfaced that Hemsworth had gone ahead and filed for divorce.

Carter's ex Brody Jenner took Hemsworth's lead by taking to Instagram on Aug. 17 to open up about his breakup. Jenner's post was more of a plea to his fans to stop hating on Carter. "There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be," he wrote. "We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years. Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness."

Carter responded with a simple red heart.

She and Cyrus seem to be so cool with Jenner that they even got him a "joint" weed bouquet for his birthday in August. (LOL.)

What matters is that both Carter and Cyrus are reportedly "happy" in the new life they've reportedly created together. Isn't that all any fan could hope for?