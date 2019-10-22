She may have had a few back-to-back, high-profile relationships lately, but Cody Simpson's quote about Miley Cyrus' romantic past goes to show he's confident that he's the best she's had thus far. "I’m very, very, very romantic," Simpson said during an Oct. 22 appearance on Australia's Kyle & Jackie O Show. "I don’t think she... she’d talked about how she hadn’t had that kind of an experience in a relationship before."

"I like to be the best boyfriend I can possibly be," he continued. "Especially for her — she deserves that much."

Cyrus, herself, admitted that she'd never experienced the sort of romance she's had with Simpson during a controversial Instagram Live on Oct. 20. “There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there, you’ve just got to find them," she said. "You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know? I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this Live.”

Needless to say, Cyrus' comments about not having to be caught some major backlash from the LGBTQ community.

The backlash got so out of hand that Cyrus took to Twitter to issue a formal apology on Oct. 21:

I was talking sh*t about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. 🌈 Happy Monday!

The other controversial component of Cyrus' Instagram live comment was, of course, the not-so-subtle dig at her ex Liam Hemsworth. Based on Simpson's comments, it seems he also believes that Hemsworth wasn't capable of giving Cyrus the sort of romance she deserves in a relationship.

Simpson is well aware of Cyrus' history, and said during his interview that he waited to turn their friendship into anything more out of respect for the doozy of a year she's had. "She's been through a lot this year and I was trying to be respectful of that," he said, adding that he believes they've been into each other since they were first introduced almost a half a decade ago.

Presley Ann/WireImage/Getty Images + Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I think we were interested in each other since we first met, even when I was like, 18, but it was not the right time," the 22-year-old explained. In fact, he wasn't shy about admitting that he'd been crushing on her for a long time even before they met in person. "I told her. I was like, I used to kiss the TV screen when I was like, 9," he shared.

When asked if they were in love, Simpson noted that was a "big word," but it sure seems like they're headed in that direction, doesn't it?