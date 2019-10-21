Miley Cyrus says what's on her mind, and she did just that during an Instagram Live with beau Cody Simpson on Sunday, Oct. 20. During the live video, fans thought Miley Cyrus shaded Liam Hemsworth while talking about finding a significant other. While we don't know for sure, her comment was pretty scathing.

The "Slide Away" songstress' subtle comment came while she was discussing her current relationship with Simpson. In the video, Cyrus mentioned how she was feeling about dating men before Simpson. "Guys, I was being a little too, like … hardcore feminist vibes and, just like, I don't know, not allowing anyone in, but now I am," Cyrus said in the video, posted in full by the Daily Mail. "There are good men out there, guys. Don't give up. You don't have to be gay. There are good people with d*cks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a d*ck that's not a d*ck, you know what I mean?"

Cyrus went on to share that her personal thoughts about her own sexuality came from bad past experiences with men. That's where the possible Hemsworth dig came in.

"I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true," she said. "There are good people out there that just happen to have d*cks. I've only ever met one … and he's on this Live." Elite Daily reached out to both Cyrus and Hemsworth's teams for comment but did not hear back in time of publication.

Cyrus never mentioned Hemsworth by name, but that didn't stop Twitter users from going there.

After Hemsworth and Cyrus announced their split in August 2019, the Hannah Montana alum had a whirlwind fling with Kaitlynn Carter before she moved on with Simpson.

Cyrus got real about her post-breakup dating life in a series of tweets on Oct. 5, days after she and Simpson were first spotted kissing.

"Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed," she wrote. "They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as 'legends,' 'heartthrobs,' 'G,' 'Ladies Man' etc….. where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE / survive in a 'mans' world."

Cyrus then defended her decision to be so public about moving on from Hemsworth. "I refuse to recluse and 'date' from home cause A. That’s not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable / puts me in a vulnerable position," Cyrus continued. "I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but 'Netflix and chill.'"

Cyrus, who met Hemsworth when she was just a teenager, went on to explain that dating around was a new experience for her. "I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me!" Cyrus concluded the post. "Get used to me dating —this is where I am at!"

Since then, things between Cyrus and Simpson have seemingly gotten pretty serious. On top of spending what appears to be every possible moment with each other, Cyrus called Simpson her "BF" in an Instagram Story post on Oct. 8.

Hemsworth also seems to be moving on from the split. The actor was spotted holding hands with Maddison Brown in NYC's West Village on Oct. 10. The two also reportedly enjoyed a dinner date at an Italian restaurant, according to TMZ . Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Hemsworth and Brown about their apparent date, but did not hear back by the time of publication.