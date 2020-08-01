National Girlfriends Day is Saturday, Aug. 1, and whether you're video chatting over a glass of rosé or planning a virtual movie night, the day is all about spending time with your BFFs. The former first lady is showing how grateful she is for her girlfriends, too. Michelle Obama's 2020 National Girlfriends Day Instagram post is a celebration of sisterhood.

Obama took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 1 with a sweet post dedicated to her girlfriends in honor of National Girlfriends Day. "Whether we’re catching up over a cup of coffee, leaning on each other in tough times, or cracking jokes over text, my girlfriends keep me grounded no matter what’s going on," she wrote. "Feeling extra grateful for my girls today! Tag the special ladies in your life and show them some love in the comments," concluded Obama.

Since National Girlfriends Day is all about friendship, Obama's photo showcases a playful shot of her and her friends, gathered around a table, enjoying each other's company and some glasses of wine. While the ladies may not be gathered together on Aug. 1, Obama made sure to post a sweet tribute on the 'Gram.

The holiday is clearly important to Obama, because she also posted on Twitter for National Girlfriends Day in 2019, writing, "As part of #NationalGirlfriendsDay, let's give a shoutout to the friends who always have our backs! My girlfriends aren’t just people I like to hang out with — though we do plenty of that — they’re a vital part of who I am and who I’ll keep becoming."

Her post featured a video that explained the importance of friendship. "One of the best ways to take care of yourself is leaning on your friends," she said, also noting her girlfriends help keep her centered. "My girls know me as well as anyone. Sometimes they know me better than I know myself, " Obama said. "And you don't have to do anything big, you don't have to go on a big vacation, or do a spa day. A lot of times it's just sitting down with a cup of coffee and catching up," she said. "A few minutes of venting or laughing or even just mindlessly catching up — trust me — it can do wonders."

Obama's new podcast premiered on Spotify on Wednesday, July 29, and it's also about close relationships. She revealed her aim for the project is to inspire others to engage in important, meaningful relationships. In her July 24 Instagram post leading up to the podcast's debut, Obama wrote, "In this time of social distancing, it’s more important than ever to invest in the relationships that make us who we are." Obama also revealed the podcast features many of her girlfriends. "You’ll also hear from many of my girlfriends, the women who’ve always been there with a shoulder to lean on, a perspective to think about, or simply an open line to vent to," she said.

It's clear that Obama really respects the close relationships in her life, and National Girlfriends Day is the perfect time for people to remind their inner circle how much they mean to them.