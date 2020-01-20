If you've ever seen Michelle Obama's toned arms, then you know she's fit AF. Though my dream would be to workout alongside her, the former first lady just gifted people with the next best thing: her workout playlist for 2020. Michelle Obama's workout playlist includes 26 pump-up songs and 9 cool-down songs, featuring artists from Lizzo to Ed Sheeran to Bruno Mars. Am I surprised Michelle has such great taste in music? Not at all. But I will be surprised if this playlist doesn't keep me moving and grooving through the rest of January (and probably into February as well).

On Jan. 19 (two days after her 56th birthday, if you can believe it), the former FLOTUS took to Twitter to share her fave fitness bops. "It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to," she tweeted. "To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist?" Ariana Grande was quick to retweet the playlist and tag fellow artist 2 Chainz, as Michelle included their 2019 song, "Rule the World," on her roundup.

This isn't the first time the Obamas have shared their fantastic taste in tunes with the public. On Dec. 30, Barack Obama also tweeted out his favorite hits from 2019. "From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year," he said. "If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick." Apparently, both the former POTUS and FLOTUS like bopping to Lizzo, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Burna Boy, and Koffee.

The Obamas joined forces this summer to share their fave warm-weather hits. On Aug. 24, Barack tweeted, "With summer winding down, here's a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy." Their 44-song summer playlist was a much more eclectic one, featuring contemporary artists alongside Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and the Rolling Stones. And just like the first song on the list, their 2019 summer playlist is just too good.

Near the end of 2019, Barack posted a list of his favorite books from the year, as well as his favorite movies and TV shows. The former president also shared a summer reading list back in August 2019. Michelle provided the public with her own book recs during her "By the Book" interview, published in The New York Times in December 2018, as well as during an interview with Jenna Bush Hager in March 2019.

The Obamas may not get the chance to spend a third term in office, but I hope they'll at least keep providing me with their on-point recommendations for years to come.