Now that the unofficial end to summer is just days away, it's time to reflect on the anthems that provided the soundtrack to patio season. In a tweet shared on Saturday, Aug. 24, the former president and first lady shed some insight on the jams they've been jamming out to all summer long, and you'll be surprised at the millennial-approved selection. Barack and Michelle Obama’s summer playlist includes current chart-toppers like Lizzo, Beyonce, and Shawn Mendes, which pretty much confirms that the Obamas are still the coolest president and first lady to grace the White House.

When the former POTUS took to Twitter on the morning of Aug. 24 to share the 44 frontrunners that have been livening up his and Michelle's summer, I was immediately struck by how across-the-board the song selection was, packed with an impressive variety of genres. Along with a photo of his picks, Obama acknowledged the breadth of tunes in his list, tweeting, "With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy."

In addition to jazzy classics like Ella Fitzgerald’s “How High The Moon” and Frank Sinatra’s “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” the couple shared that they’re a fan of classic rock with their choice of “Happy” by the Rolling Stones and The Black Keys' "Go." Their list also included some rap bangers like “It’s A Vibe” by 2 Chains ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Son, and Jhene Aiko and “Dang!” By Mac Miller ft. Anderson Paak.

However, the most surprising thing about the selection of songs was the fact that the Obamas included quite a few tunes that have been dominating the charts in recent months, proving that they're listening to the same hot bops that the rest of us have been listening to all summer. Somehow, I can't really imagine Barack and Michelle busting out some moves to the "Old Town Road" remix, but there you have it. Other notable picks included "MOOD 4 EVA" by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Childish Gambino, "Juice" by Lizzo, and "Señorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, with Drake and Rihanna's "Too Good" taking the first spot on the list. From the looks of things, it seems like the former first couple are big fans of R&B, with songs like "Boo'd Up" by Ella Mai and "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar & H.E.R. In short, this is a pretty solid playlist, so I'd recommend taking note and adding some of these jams to your own end of summer selection.

The Twitterverse is so here for the Obamas' picks, and they took to the social media platform to share their approval. It turns out that I'm not the only one who would love to see Barack and Michelle break it down to "Old Town Road."

The end of patio season is right around the corner, so I wouldn't waste any time taking some cues from 44 and making sure that your soundtrack to summer's finale is full of president-approved bops.