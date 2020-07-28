Michelle Obama's podcast is dropping on Wednesday, July 29, and there are plenty of high-profile guests lined up for the first season. President Barack Obama will even make an appearance during the show's premiere. If you're ready to join in on a series of candid and personal conversations with the former first lady, here's how to listen to Michelle Obama's podcast on Spotify.

The Michelle Obama Podcast will premiere exclusively on Spotify on Wednesday, July 29. It's a product of a partnership between Spotify and Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, and the first season will span nine episodes in total and release weekly on Wednesdays. To tune into the podcast, you'll need to have a Spotify account. If you don't have an account, you can sign up here for free or here for an ad-free Premium account, which costs $9.99 per month. The podcast is available for both free and Premium users.

Once your account is all set and you're logged in, you can listen to the podcast on the Spotify app, which you can download for free from the App Store or Google Play, on your phone or tablet, or on the desktop player. After you have your preferred Spotify player open, you can type "Michelle Obama Podcast" in the search bar, and it will show up in the results. Once you select the podcast, you'll see the landing page for the show, which will feature all episodes currently available to stream.

In a July 24 Instagram post, Obama revealed the premiere will kick off with an intimate conversation on civic duty and responsibility with her husband, President Barack Obama. They'll chat about their relationship to their communities as well as their responsibilities in the current political climate.

In her Instagram post detailing the pod, Obama emphasized the importance of close connection during the coronavirus pandemic, writing, "In this time of social distancing, it’s more important than ever to invest in the relationships that make us who we are." She went on to explain that the aim of The Michelle Obama Podcast is to inspire people to dig deeper into their important relationships, and provoke similar conversations in listener's lives. In addition to her husband, Obama will welcome her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, and brother, Craig Robinson, to the podcast.

Obama first gave a look into her early life and relationships with her mom and brother with her November 2018 autobiography Becoming, and then again in the May 2020 Netflix film of the same. The new pod is another chance for fans to see the Obama family outside of the formalities which come with the presidency.

According to Entertainment Weekly, fans can also look forward to other well-known guests joining Obama in conversation for the first season, including journalist Michele Norris, comedian and talk show host Conan O'Brien, and Obama administration advisor Valerie Jarrett. With plenty of intimate conversations, the former first lady's new podcast is sure to be a treat for fans who want to know more about Obama. You can tune into the The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify beginning Wednesday, July 29.