The premiere of Michelle Obama's podcast is just around the corner, and fans can look forward to an appearance from President Barack Obama on the first episode. Michelle Obama's podcast episode with Barack will feature an intimate conversation on civic duty and responsibility. Here are the details on Michelle's new show.

The Michelle Obama Podcast will premiere exclusively on Spotify on Wednesday, July 29. In an Instagram post, Michelle explained that the first episode will kick off with a chat between herself and her husband. She shared that they'll cover their relationship to their communities and their responsibilities in the current social and political moment.

Other guests that'll appear in the first season, which spans nine episodes, include Michelle's close circle of family members, mentors, and friends. There are also well-known figures announced for upcoming episodes, such as Michele Norris in episode 2, "Self in the time of COVID;" Dr. Sharon Malone in episode 3, "Women's Health;" Conan O'Brien in episode 6, "Marriage;" and more.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Michelle says in the premiere that she doesn't want the podcast "to be prescriptive...or present anyone's ideas as truth," but rather serve as a source of inspiration encouraging listeners to open up important conversations in their own circles of loved ones. In Michelle's Instagram post, she also emphasized that "it's more important than ever to invest in the relationships that make us who we are" as people continue to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming release of Michelle's new show comes after her hit documentary, Becoming, was released on Netflix in May. The film, which is a visual accompaniment to her 2018 memoir of the same title, follows the former first lady on tour across the country as she speaks with students. In a Twitter post previewing the documentary, Michelle wrote, "This movie tells my story, from my childhood on the South Side of Chicago to my life today—and it celebrates the powerful stories of the people I met along the way."

Given the popularity of Becoming, it's safe to say that Michelle's new podcast will be another hit with fans. You can check out the first episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify on Wednesday, July 29.