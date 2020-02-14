If you're a believer in astrology, then you've probably asked the question, "Is Mercury in retrograde?" at some point in your life. It all starts with something super awkward or inconvenient, like your car breaking down on the way to an important meeting or accidentally emailing your boss tickets to a music festival right after you called in sick. You either laugh at the sheer tragedy of it all or cry out in frustration, wondering if astrology had something to do with your bad luck. Well, Mercury retrograde is never good news — but, this winter's Mercury retrograde will be the best for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. If you made the cut, this transit will most certainly have a bright side.

From Feb. 16 to Mar. 9, Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — will retrograde in dreamy, spiritual, and emotional Pisces. Before you automatically assume Mercury retrograde is nothing but a nuisance, try seeing things from a different perspective. Believe it or not, there's actually so much to be gained from this pesky transit. Mercury retrograde can open your mind, reveal the truth, and take you off the beaten path. Even though Mercury retrograde can complicate your usual routine and cause a few slip-ups, this is your opportunity to learn something new and harness unexpected developments.

This upcoming Mercury retrograde will show you how the world is most certainly not laid out in black or white; it's full of gray areas. If you rely too much on logic or evidence, and not enough on intuition or emotion, you might struggle through this transit. Embrace the idea that sometimes, the only proof you need is your wholehearted belief in something. Luckily, if you were born under the influence of Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, you probably won't have as much of an issue embracing it.

Cancer: You're Having An Epiphany About How To Live Your Life

Have you been wasting time on things that really don't matter? Has your bad attitude been getting in the way of your own happiness? Do you tend to play it safe instead of take a risk? It's time to confront all the ways in which you're not living your life to the fullest, Cancer. It may be time to start believing in what life has to offer. You are surrounded by opportunities and there's always an adventure to be discovered. There are a million lives you have yet to live. Why waste any time?

Scorpio: You're Being Inspired By Something Unexpected

It's time to get that creative spark back, Scorpio. If you've been feeling uninspired or bored with what you're doing, it's time to liven things up by getting back in touch with your romantic side. What truly makes your heart sing? What did you enjoy doing when you were a little kid? What never fails to make you fall in love? Remember all of it. You might find yourself becoming interested in an artistic endeavor you abandoned in the past. You may even run into a former flame. All of it is meant to remind you of who you are.

Pisces: You're Getting To Know Yourself All Over Again

Because Mercury retrograde takes place in your zodiac sign, you're bound to be impacted by its effects big time. However, let's not forget that Mercury is still in your first house of the self, helping you get to know who you are once again. This retrograde is a beautiful time to get back in touch with your confidence. The best way to hone in on your strength is to acknowledge everything about you that makes you so unique. No one else has what you have, Pisces. It's time you start remembering that.