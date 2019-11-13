4 Zodiac Signs That'll Blame Relationship Problems On Mercury Retrograde

For the astrologically uninitiated, Mercury retrograde is no more than an illusion with no real scientific backing; a phenomenon that doesn't actually wreck havoc three to four times a year. Technically, the uninitiated are right. Nevertheless, there's got to be a reason why everything that could go wrong during Mercury retrograde does, and given that it's the planet responsible for communication, well... it makes sense. While all the zodiac signs will probably feel the impact of this shift, some can be more powerfully affected, so it follows that some zodiac signs will blame relationship problems on Mercury retrograde, when really, those issues might run a little deeper than just the shifting of the planets. No shade.

Communication is the cornerstone of any healthy relationship, so when you and your partner struggle to express yourselves for whatever reason, some tension is to be expected. Some zodiac signs have the patience and flexibility to weather the retrograde storms, while others really struggle to get through this period of time. This is especially frustrating without context, so learning how Mercury retrograde can affect your relationship might help you anticipate potential issues and diagnose what's going on. That said, these zodiac signs are the ones most likely to blame it on the stars.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Dusan Ilic/E+/Getty Images One of Taurus’ greatest strengths in a relationship is their patience. This sign brims with empathy, so they're able to weather most relationship struggles with a level head and an open heart. However, something shifts in this normally persistent and placid sign when Mercury is retrograde. They feel off-kilter and frustrated, and that makes them more irritable and impatient with their partners. As a result, they find themselves fighting about things that would never normally phase them and aren't even sure why they're upset themselves. It's like everything they’ve bottled up has risen to the surface and is being purged. For people partnered with this steadfast sign, this sudden change can cause serious issues around trust.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Ruled by the moon, this water sign is already highly emotional. It's what makes Cancer so loving, but also, so vulnerable. Getting a Cancer to open up is a challenge, but trying to earn your way into their heart while Mercury is retrograde is a next-level struggle. That's because Cancer often feels like everything around them is out of control, and their emotions are even more heightened during retrograde. Their response is to retreat further into their shell. This sign is also well-known for being on the moody side in the best of circumstances, which can make having peaceful relationship during retrograde a real struggle.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22) bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images Virgos usually really know themselves. As a result, their partners have a good idea of what they can expect from their Virgo love. However, when Virgo’s ruling planet turns retrograde, the world tilts for them. Their deft communication ability can abandon them, and their keen observation skills betray them, too. With this level of uncertainty, Virgo goes into defense mode, which means they become even more critical, trying to force structure where there is none. This makes Virgo both harder on themselves and on the people around them during these periods of time. Needless to say, their partners bear the brunt of this. As you can imagine, this can create a very tumultuous dynamic within the relationship until Mercury gets its act together again.