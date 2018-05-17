Meghan Markle's Statement About Her Dad Not Attending The Wedding Is Heartbreaking

Over the last several days, the world has speculated as to whether or not Meghan Markle's father would attend the royal wedding. From paparazzi photo scandals to health problems, Thomas Markle has made headlines around the world as of late. After a long week in the public eye, the soon-to-be royal confirmed that her father would not be walking her down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. Kensington Palace released Meghan Markle's statement about her dad not attending the wedding on the morning of May 17, and it will break your heart.

The drama around Meghan Markle's father's attendance has taken on many twists and turns leading up to her wedding to Prince Harry. Her statement sadly confirms that her 70-year-old dad's ailing health is the reason he will not be at the wedding, and puts to bed the chaos and confusion that has surrounded the Markle family as the royal wedding nears.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," her statement reads. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support," the statement continues. "Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special with you on Saturday."

Thomas Markle reportedly backed out of attending the royal wedding after staged photos of him preparing for the upcoming nuptials surfaced online on Saturday, May 12. While he was apparently responsible for coordinating the paparazzi photos, it seems that the entire incident left him feeling embarrassed, and he did not want to cause further harm to the royal family or get in the way of the wedding. But after a bit of a heart-to-heart with his daughter, Thomas Markle told TMZ that he wanted to walk his daughter down the aisle on her big day. Shortly after the reportedly orchestrated photos hit the press, Thomas Markle suffered a heart attack, and doctors said he needed to have immediate surgery just days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot.

As if planning a wedding — let alone a royal one — isn't stressful enough, she now has to deal with the fact that her own father will not be there to walk her down the aisle less than a week before the ceremony is set to take place. So who will walk the bride-to-be down the aisle now?

Previously, The Royal Family website announced that both of Meghan Markle's parents would be attending the wedding.

Both of the bride's parents will have important roles in the wedding. On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle. Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George's Chapel. Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.

Meghan Markle's mom, Doria, Ragland, is now set to be the only family member of the bride-to-be to attend the royal wedding, and could perhaps be the one to walk her down the aisle in place of her father.

No doubt this is a trying and hectic time for the American-born actress as she gears up for her big day. Weddings are never easy to pull off, and family drama can make it all that much harder. Here's to hoping her dad gets the privacy and proper health care he needs, and maybe he can watch the big day along with the rest of the world while he recovers.