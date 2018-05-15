In the latest installment of Royal Wedding Drama, we delve deep into the world of Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle, who is honestly confusing the hell out of me right about now. First, we didn't even know if he was going to attend the royal wedding, let alone walk Markle down the aisle. Then, we found out he would be walking her down the aisle. But after that, it's been a bit of a downward spiral. After reports that Thomas staged his own paparazzi photos surfaced, TMZ reported that he will be declining his invite to Meghan and Harry's wedding, for fear that he would only embarrass his daughter, which is so, so sad. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for confirmation on the report but did not hear back by the time of publication. So, is Meghan Markle's dad attending the royal wedding? According to the most recent reports, it looks like he's decided that he wants to go through with attending the wedding — but there's apparently a little bit of an issue that may not actually allow him to make the trip.

Here's what went down: With Markle's wedding coming up this Saturday, May 19, you'd think that all eyes would be on the bride, but instead, her father was in the spotlight after reports that he staged photos of him in a coffee shop looking over an article about his daughter and Prince Harry. The Daily Mail claimed that the photos were staged, and Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, reportedly confirmed the report on her Twitter account on May 14 in a tweet that's since been deleted.

According to reports, a source said that Meghan's reaction to her father's staged photos was, understandably, "upset and disturbed" by her father's actions. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

We then got word that Markle's father decided that he should not attend the wedding to prevent further embarrassment for his daughter, and because he recently suffered a heart attack. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for confirmation on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

But now, it looks like Thomas does, in fact, want to be a part of the big day, despite the drama he caused with the paparazzi and his heart condition, reportedly telling TMZ that what he did was "not a serious transgression" though it was "stupid." He also told the site that he doesn't want to miss a big moment in his and his daughter's life, as well as a big moment in history, saying,

I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle.

Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for confirmation on the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

OMG is right, Meghan.

But let's not forget that his recent health issues mean a flight across the pond to England could be risky. Apparently, it's a risk he's willing to take though, reportedly telling TMZ, "Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history."

At this point, it seems pretty up in the air about Thomas attending, which is probably an unnecessary stress added onto Meghan's plate. Hopefully, whatever ends up happening, she and Prince Harry will have a picture-perfect day surrounded by friends and family.

Whether Meghan walks down the aisle with her father or not, I'm *pretty* sure it's going to be a ridiculously gorgeous wedding either way. If you need me, I'll be busy sending positive vibes to the bride.

I got you, girl.