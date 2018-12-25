Royal watchers have become so accustomed to Meghan Markle serving looks on the reg', and it's truly hard to believe that this is her first holiday season as an actual royal. It's true, though, that the Duchess of Sussex will enjoy her first royal gift exchange (I'm just assuming that's something they do, TBH) while everyone else patiently wait to see Meghan Markle's look on Christmas 2018. She's always sporting some chic styles — and now, even some cute new updos! — so I knew it was going to be a good one, but I didn't expect her to look so. Dang. Great. Whoever her royal stylist is deserves a big, huge, royal raise, IMHO.

In only a year's time, it's amazing how much has changed in Meghan Markle's life. Now married, pregnant, and officially a royal, in the eyes of the people and the law, it's almost like night and day. This change is maybe seen best in her Christmas 2018 lewk, of head to toe navy, switching up last year's light neutral number. Keep in mind, Markle is hardly one to follow royal protocol when it comes to attire, often wearing dark nail polish and slightly "messy" hair. Yet, her actual clothes usually manage to meet the expected royal standards — in a way that is all her own.

For 2018's Christmas Day service, Markle and her boo went for a matching midnight theme, both wearing all navy outfits with black leather accessories and of course, looking amazing every step of the way:

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the Duchess' second Christmas with the royals, she rocked her baby bump in dark blues and blacks. Her navy overcoat had buttons on both sides, though she left it open to show her v-neck maternity dress. Markle kept her flowing locks in a bun, showing off her cute mini hoop earrings, and setting the stage for a gorgeous blue hat with a large feather accent. She held her black leather gloves and purse, and wore a simple necklace.

Next to her sister-in-law, The Duchess of Cambridge, the two have a fire and ice thing happening, with monochrome red and blue ~lewks~:

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hopefully dispelling rumors of a budding feud, Meghan and Kate were seen warmly chatting and sharing in the Christmas spirit. Though last year Kate donned a patterned coat, she much have heard monochrome was in. She and Meghan both rocked double buttoned overcoats, with matching hats.

Rocking her low bun again Markle shows off her mini hoops and her amazing feather hat:

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A vision in navy both Meghan and the Prince wore dark blue overcoats. Looking bomb as ever, with her signature bun. The Royal Christmas #brand is normally reds and greens, and Meghan's continued neutral colors make her standout among the crowd.

In case you forgot, last year's Christmas Day service, Markle went against the royal tradition of dressing in festive hues, and, instead, donned this chic neutral number, which I loved:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her earth-tone vibe caught everyone's eye and donned some major labels. Her two-toned round leather Chloé pixie bag and over-the-knee Stuart Weitzman boots created a neutral color palette that made a big statement. And of course, as no royal event would be complete without a hat that costs more than my rent, her custom Philip Treacy cap kept with the brown theme, and had a fun twirly accent.

From last year's browns to this year's blues, the Duchess of Sussex is really becoming the Duchess of chic — on Christmas and every other day. This year's look of navy head-to-toe wowed friends and fans alike. With her husband also in navy and her rocking her baby bump, we can only imagine what next year's royal Christmas lewk will bring, and hope for an all-family matching moment. (With a toddler-sized fancy hat.)