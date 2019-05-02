Why won't Meghan Markle and Prince Harry be my aunt and uncle, huh?! Oh, just because Princess Charlotte was born into the royal family and her dad is going to be the actual, literal king one day makes her special or something? (Just kidding, I would never come for Princess Charlotte IRL. But, I am jealous of her.) Her cool aunt and uncle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared an adorable, surprisingly normal birthday message for the new 4-year-old and fans are eating it up. Meghan and Harry's comment on Princess Charlotte's birthday photos even includes two little emojis — a ballon and a birthday cake. So adorbs. So relatable.

Princess Charlotte turned four on Thursday, May 2, barely two weeks after her little brother Prince Louis turned one on April 21. Not for nothing, Harry and Meghan are expecting their baby truly any day (moment!) now, which means there are plenty of spring birthday celebrations to go around inside the palace walls. Can you guys imagine Prince Louis and the new baby having little joint celebrations together? Ugh. I die.

For Charlotte's birthday, Kensington Palace included three photos of the precious girl from a professional photoshoot that took place in April. They posted all of the pictures on Twitter and Instagram with the caption:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk.

On Instagram, the final photo of Charlotte sitting atop a fence also had the added note: "Thank you for the lovely messages for Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday!"

This is where Harry and Meghan left their note. In the comments, Harry and Meghan's Instagram account @SussexRoyal shared, "Happy Birthday Charlotte! 🎂🎈Lots of love, H and M xo."

Instagram/Kensington Palace

Within 6 hours, Meghan and Harry's comment garnered nearly 8,000 likes.

Some will note the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed careful to sign it "H and M" only, meaning they did not include a signature for their baby. All of this to say, those rumors suggesting Meghan secretly already went into labor? Probably not true.

I mean, like, probably.

Prince Harry was still out and about at the end of April making appearances at Easter Service and on Anzac Day with Kate Middleton. Those who follow the family assume this is a sign the baby has not arrived yet. Presumably, when he/she does make his/her debut, Harry will be hanging close to his wife and their newborn. Royal reporter Katie Nicholl wrote one palace source said, "No royal baby yet. It’s a waiting game, it’s up to Mother Nature."

OK, fine.

Fans' only hope for staying up to date on the baby's arrival is Kensington Palace's Twitter account, as they promised to let the public know when Meghan goes into labor.

All of this to say: May 2 is all yours, Charlotte! Happy birthday, babe!