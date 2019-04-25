The world is waiting in extreme anticipation for the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child literally any day now, which means everyone is on high alert. Meghan stepped out of the public eye as her due date (whenever it is) slowly approaches, which means fans don't really know what's going on with her pregnancy. It has some people wondering: Did Meghan Markle already give birth? If we're taking clues from Prince Harry's appearances, the answer has gotta be no. Right? Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on Meghan's pregnancy status but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Here's the thing: Harry and Meghan formally announced that they will be keeping the birth of their baby private. That means their fans shouldn't expect any post-delivery photos like Kate Middleton and Prince William have traditionally done with their three kids outside of the hospital in the past. Instead, the public can reportedly expect an update from Kensington Palace when Meghan goes into labor, but they'll have to stand by in the days (weeks?) after that for the first photos of the baby.

The formal announcement stated:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.

This has left everyone in the dark regarding Meghan's due date, so all followers can do is use their context clues. Luckily, we just got a big one.

While Meghan is somewhere probably chilling waiting for her baby to arrive, Prince Harry is still bopping around London. As my editor pointed out, England "isn't that big." We don't know exactly where Meghan is posted up as she rests ahead of giving birth, but it's safe to say Westminster Abbey isn't too far away (it's only an hour's drive away from their new residence at Frogmore Cottage, for example). Anyway, Prince Harry can move about somewhat freely and still be just a reasonable car ride away from his wife should she go into labor.

Over Easter weekend, Prince Harry attended the royal family's Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Shortly after that, he and Kate Middleton enjoyed Anzac Day on Thursday, April 25, which honors the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. Rebecca English, royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, Rebecca English, tweeted that Prince Harry was pleased he was able to make the event "as planned." She added she was told, "‘With their baby due, his name was not printed in the programme in case he was unable to do so.’ Suggests no sign of # BabySussex quite yet, then!"

Hm, hm, hm. I suppose there's a slight possibility Meghan low-key already had their baby and is somewhere just hanging out with it, but one would assume Prince Harry would be spending all of his time by his wife and newborn's side if that were the case, so I'm gonna go ahead and say there's a 99.9 percent chance that's not the case.

This is all very exciting, Harry and Meghan! Continued best of luck!