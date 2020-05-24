Gemini season gets quite a bad rap and I don't want to add to it by saying it's the primary reason the following zodiac signs may be having a difficult time. However, certain zodiac signs do trigger difficult feelings in other zodiac signs. That's just the way astrology works and it's all part of an important cycle. So even though these zodiac signs will have the worst week of May 25, 2020, this tough time will allow them to do all the emotional and spiritual work they need in order to prepare them for a beautiful time to come. If you were born under the influence of Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, Gemini season might feel overwhelming, but it'll still have an important impact on you.

The transits taking place this week will help water signs feel so much better in spite of it all. For example, communicative Mercury will move into Cancer on May 28, giving water signs a taste of their own element. This will give Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces the feeling of being at home, as though they can finally think straight. Plus, driven Mars is still swirling through the spiritual waters of Pisces, and this week, Mars forms a lovely sextile with rebellious Uranus, encouraging water signs to be true to themselves.

Now let's talk about the difficult stuff. Not only is it Gemini season, but Venus — planet of love and beauty — is currently retrograde in the sign of Gemini. This transit has been revealing your relationship patterns for the past few weeks, and more likely than not, it's been full of hard-to-swallow pills. Here's how it will be affecting the following zodiac signs this week:

Shutterstock

Cancer: You're Realizing So Many Heavy Truths About Yourself

You're in the midst of an intense period of reflection, Cancer. Unfortunately, reflection also has the tendency to make your thoughts run wild, especially when they're your worst thoughts. While anxiety may be coming when you least expect it, one way to soothe your feelings is by focusing on what's objectively true instead of hypothetical what ifs. However, even if none of your usual coping methods work, know this period is temporary and it's just a little Gemini-season-related nerves. Sooner or later, you'll start to feel more like your best self again.

Scorpio: You're Divesting Your Energy Away From Useless Things

No one understands transformation better than you, Scorpio. Luckily, that makes you one of the most emotionally strong zodiac signs around. No matter how intense things get, your ability to feel things as deeply as you do is also your greatest asset as you overcome it. Right now, you're realizing everything in your life no longer serving you and understanding that changes need to be made in order to serve your highest purpose. There's no need to stress over the fact that you're still working on the process of letting go. These things take time, Scorpio.

Pisces: You're Owning Up To Your Deepest And Truest Needs

You're feeling very sensitive lately, Pisces, and if you're not giving yourself the rest you need, you'll definitely feel burnt out later. With the sun and Venus retrograde currently transiting your emotional fourth house of home and family, you're feeling drawn to a sense of love and comfort. You're feeling more in touch with your heart's needs. If you keep denying what you need by trying to keep up with the rest of your life, it'll only come back to haunt you later. Be honest with yourself, Pisces, and be honest with others too.