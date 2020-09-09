I'll be damned if every single celebrity doesn't have a mullet in the next year. Star after star has suddenly debuted the controversial haircut, and now, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has a mullet, too. Like it or not, Williams looks undeniably cool with a mullet. It's a little rough, a little wavy, and a lot of edgy. Your fave could never.

Williams' new mullet was chopped at Bleach London in the UK, courtesy of uber-talented stylist @freddie.yeah. For Williams, the stylist went with an ashy blonde shade with darker roots, and the back of the mullet just hits the tops of Williams' shoulders. Overall, it's an incredible departure from Williams' usual hairstyles, although she tends to be pretty adventurous with her colors. She's rocked bright pink hair post-GoT, as well as a a brunette bob with a bright blonde under-layer. It seems this mullet, in particular, is her favorite look yet. "Dreams rly do come true 🙇🏼‍♀️" she commented on Bleach London's Instagram post debuting the look.

Bleach London is known for providing its clients with off-the-wall styles, cuts, and colors too dreamy to find literally anywhere else. (No, really. I've gotten my hair done there. Hit up Tasha for the best color of your life.) With locations around London, the salon also sells a collection of haircare products, styling products, and hair color online, so you can (safely, of course) achieve the same slime green, vibrant orange, and pastel pink shades at home.

I wasn't kidding about Williams joining a growing list of celebrities with mullets. Miley Cyrus has rocked a mullet for a hot second. Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira also wore a dark brown mullet for quite some time. Billie Eilish, queen of everything cool, was also spotted with the hairstyle not too long ago. The list goes on. Now, if we can get one of the Kardashian/Jenners to rock a mullet, I guarantee, everyone and their grandma will have one in a second.