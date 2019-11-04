Billie Eilish's New Mullet Is Much Cooler Than The Classic '80s Version

In a world of FaceTune, bodycon dresses, and in-your-face sex appeal flooding social media, Billie Eilish is unfiltered, wears oversized sweatshirts, and, now, is rocking a new haircut straight from the '80s. Billie Eilish debuted a new mullet-esque haircut on the evening of Nov. 3 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, and proved that the divisive cut, in fact, can be cool (again).

The 17-year-old still boasts her signature green roots and black ends, but she chose to cut the front and sides of her hair to hit her cheekbones and left the back long. Before the chop, Eilish was rocking a long-layered cut, but the shortest layer grazed her jawline. Now, with this new style, the singer is making a case for bringing back an updated version of the mullet.

The "business in the front, party in the back" cut was a popular style back in the 1980s. But since the mullet's decline in popularity, only two types of people typically wear it now: those holding on to the glorious '80s and bold people with eclectic style. Some people in the latter category are Rihanna, who rocked a black mohawk-mullet back in 2013, and Zendaya, who appeared on the 2016 Grammys red carpet with a honey blonde mullet.

Although Rihanna's and Zendaya's mullets didn't manage to spark a major comeback trend, perhaps Billie Eilish's new cut could. That remains to be seen. However, celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri told Dazed in June 2019 that she's seen a lot of revamped mullets lately that are bit more subtle than, say, that of Billy Ray Cyrus' circa 1992. "What I’ve done recently is a more modified and more fashion-forward version of the mullet called ‘the chillet’ or a chill mullet,” she said. “The hair in the back is not longer than the hair in the front, but it has the illusion or silhouette of a mullet.”

Given Eilish's take on the mullet is a bit subtler than both Rihanna's and Zendaya's were, prepare yourself, because it's very likely that she singer could inspire more and more mullets to start popping up.