2020 needs to SLOW DOWN — we're but nine days in and already on our third mullet! The '80s called, they want their hairstyle back! For real, though, between Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and now Barbie Ferreira's new mullet, I'm starting to think I might need to book a haircut. Somebody, please stop me before it's too late.

If you haven't been active on the 'Gram as of late, you might not have noticed how many of your face celebs have been rocking modern-day mullets. They're a little less extreme than the old-school 1980s approach of a super-cropped front with major length at the nape of the neck, but even with a 2020 twist, the style still makes quite a statement. Back in September 2019, Rowan Blanchard sported a curly mullet that, TBH, I truly loved, but I still didn't see a trend blossoming. It wasn't until Billie Eilish got her mullet towards the end of the year that I could see it becoming a "thing." Fast-forward to 2020, and Miley Cyrus is channeling her father, Billy Ray, with a mullet of her own. Now, Euphoria cool-girl Barbie Ferreira has joined the club, and as per usual, she looks amazing.

Ferreira's chop was courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps, and she spilled all the tea on how Ferreira's new look came about. "Barbie said she wanted something piecey and Elf like, said Heaps in a press release shared with Elite Daily. "We looked through at a lot of pictures together and then just created this vision of a modern mullet.” To get the shape just right, she chopped four inches from the sides and top of the actress's head. “[Barbie] tends to avoid anything that might read as generic or typical. I love that she leans towards edgier and riskier hairstyles,” said Heaps.

I wonder if Miley Cyrus's cut made the mullet moodboard Heaps and Ferreira put together:

The real kicker? While it might seem like Ferreira is jumping on the mullet bandwagon, she might've been the first star to ignite this hairstyle's comeback. A little digging reveals she rocked a mullet to New York Fashion Week in September 2019.

I've got to give credit where credit is due, people. Ferreira is the original mullet queen! I can't wait to see who else copies this bold hairstyle in the new year — somehow, it's becoming a personal fave.