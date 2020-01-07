Just a few days ago, Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a fedora. Today, I can't stop staring at Miley Cyrus' new mullet. It's safe to say 2020 is off to an ~interesting~ start from a beauty and fashion standpoint, y'all — honestly, though, I'm living for it. It's time to take risks, and frequent risk-taker Cyrus knows nothing changes up her look faster than a new hairdo. This time around, she's given her blonde locks a fresh chop with an old-school feel. Alexa, play Billy Ray Cyrus's "I Want My Mullet Back," won't you please?

A constant social media presence, Cyrus took to Instagram to debut her new 'do: an ashy, piecey blonde mullet. "New Hair. New Year . NEW MUSIC! 💀," she captioned the photo, and while I'm currently focused on the new hair, that last part about new music definitely has me excited. "Yooo cool mullet kid 🧒🤘🏼," commented Cyrus's old brother, Trace Cyrus of Metro Station fame (Sh-sh-shake it!). And TBH, he's right. It IS a cool mullet, something I never thought I'd say about any mullet, ever. Given that Cyrus spent the beginning of her career hiding her hair beneath a certain blonde pop star's wig, I'm always glad to see her using her strands to express herself.

If you need a reminder, here's what her hair looked like before the chop:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For some time now, Cyrus has been growing out her hair and letting it ~do it's own thing~ in terms of texture, and honestly, it was looking amazing. Nothing beats a grungy, rockstar vibe, and her wet-look waves and piecey bangs were perfectly on-brand. Along with the new mullet cut, it appears she's lightened up her warm-toned dirty blonde and gone for a cooler, ashy moment. A great move for winter!

Let's not forget that Cyrus's pops, Billy Ray, made the mullet what it was back in 1992:

Tim Mosenfelder/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Business in the front, party in the back, y'all! OK, so Cyrus's new mullet is a lot more modern than her father's, but it's clear she was channeling Billy Ray at the salon. Will mullets officially become a trend again in 2020? Prepare yourselves, because the answer might be Yes.