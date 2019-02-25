The Oscars are upon us, people, as is the pre-show red carpet, on which all our faves are positively slaying. At this point in the 2019 awards szn, there are certain celebs I've come to expect to serve eye-catching looks — I can rely on Elsie Fisher for a fab suit instead of a gown, and it's almost guaranteed Lady Gaga will hit us with a showstopper. TBH, though, I was really looking forward to Lucy Boynton's 2019 Oscars dress, and she did not disappoint. I had a feeling she and boyfriend-slash-co-star Rami Malek would be the hottest duo on the carpet, and spoiler alert: I was totally right. Little did I know, though, how downright regal her gorgeous gown would be. Boynton looked drop-dead gorgeous, to say the least, so if you want the scoop, read on for deets.

ICYMI, Boynton has been dating her Bohemian Rapsody co-star, Rami Malek, since the two first met while shooting the film. Their budding romance only fueled their already on-point acting abilities, and the film has been nominated for five oscars, including "Best Film" and a "Best Lead Actor" nom for Malek. According to WWD, Boynton was totally overwhelmed when she heard about the nominations: “I was actually at the hair salon when I found out,” she told WWD. “My colorist and I were both eagerly refreshing the live footage on YouTube, watching the information coming in. It was very stressful.”

Perhaps some of that stress came from worrying about what to wear? If so, Boynton can rest assured that she absolutely owned the carpet:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I'm living for this regal purple fantasy, styled by Leith Clark. The rich jewel tone really pops against Boynton's fair complexion, and I love the black bows adorning the off-the-shoulder neckline and the waist. Also, big poufy sleeves are always a win in my book. So majestic, and so, so good.

Boynton and Malek truly look like the queen and king of the Oscars, don't you think?

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And it wasn't just that luscious purple fabric that wowed. Boynton's pinky eye look done by makeup artist Jo Baker wins my personal vote for best glam of the night, and her short blonde locks were styled into 1920s-inspired waves, complete with a deep side part, courtesy of hairstylist Halley Brisker. She also sported some OMG-worthy diamond earrings and an equally major ring, because our girl was here to make a statement. Mission accomplished, Lucy.

She couldn't look more glam if she tried, TBH:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I knew she would look radiant, and honestly, I'm just obsessed with Boynton's style in general. She's really gone above and beyond this year when it comes to slaying the carpets, and whether or not Bohemian Rhapsody snags its Oscars, the star will definitely find herself ranked favorably on numerous best-dressed lists.

I'd say tonight's look is as gorgeous as her glistening all-gold Golden Globes number, don't you think?

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And let's not forget her SAG Awards look, which was a goth gal's most glam dream come to life:

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Finally, I can't not rave about her most recent slay-age at the BAFTAs, in Dior couture and accompanied by her man:

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I think it's safe to say Boynton is on her way to becoming quite the style icon. She never plays it safe, but somehow always manages to look super sophisticated, and that's a carefully calculated balance, so I respect it. Awards season might be winding down, but my girl crush is here to stay, and I have my fingers crossed we see more of Boynton soon.