Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton are head over heels in love! And Malek is ready for the world to know it. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 37-year-old actor gushed about his girlfriend, who he met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody. In the interview, Malek talked about how wonderful an actress Boynton was and how he drew inspiration from her. Rami Malek’s comments about how Lucy Boynton is inspirational show just how much love and respect he has for her!

“She’s such a wildly talented human being and an inspiration,” Malek said of Boynton in a Jan. 9 interview with Us Weekly at the 2nd Annual Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Award Ceremony. Malek and Boynton met on the set of their film Bohemian Rhapsody which is on the awards circuit right now and even scored a couple of Golden Globes recently.

“I have to say that goes for the entire cast,” he continued.

As you probably already know, Malek has received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the film. Given how well received Bohemian Rhapsody has been so far, it makes total sense that Malek holds the film, Boynton, and the rest of the cast close.

“It was so difficult and daunting portraying this character and I had their help every single moment of it and it has bonded us and galvanized us like no other,” Malek said of his cast mates. “So, it’s truly a family. People throw that word out pretty casually, but in this case, it is.”

And, of course, Malek also opened up about what it was like to win a Golden Globe for his performance in the film.

“The last few days have been extraordinary and I’m gonna bask in it for a little while because we did put so much effort into this … not only the work on the film, but promoting it, as well,” he explained. “Seeing how it’s been so well-received all over the world and traveling with this film has been astonishing. [It’s] an extraordinary recognition that I am gonna appreciate for as long as I’m here.”

The past couple of days have been special for another reason, too, because he finally confirmed his relationship with Boynton. The two have been dating since April 2018, but had not publicly acknowledged the relationship until recently.

After receiving the Breakthrough Artist Award at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala on Jan. 3, Malek acknowledged his love for Boynton in his acceptance speech.

“I’m just really honored to be here, so thank you to the Palm Springs Film Festival. It’s a privilege, it’s not lost on me and I’m so appreciative,” he said before addressing Boynton. “Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, my love. Thank you so much.”

Obviously, Bohemian Rhapsody means a lot to Malek for a variety of reasons, but I’m sure that Boynton is at the top of the list! How sweet that he was able to find love while also creating the biggest success of his career to date.