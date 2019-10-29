Lili Reinhart's Quotes About Betty & Jughead On 'Riverdale' Are Everything — EXCLUSIVE

Riverdale relationships are notoriously volatile. One moment, a couple can be having a steamy make-out session, and the next, they're on the outs. However, this doesn't stop viewers from hardcore shipping certain characters, and one of the most popular romantic duos on the show is Bughead — or, for the uninitiated, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse). Despite rumors Riverdale's badass girl-next-door and her beloved "weirdo" could be facing some trouble in Season 4, Lili Reinhart's quotes about Betty and Jughead on Riverdale will give fans so much hope for their relationship.

In an interview with Elite Daily about her partnership with Green from AmEx, Reinhart took some time to share her thoughts on who she thinks is "endgame" for Betty. "I think Betty is someone [who is] going to go and end up with her high school sweetheart. I think that’s the girl she seems to be," Reinhart says. "I really think Betty and Jughead are complementary of each other."

But don't swoon too soon. It can't be all smooth sailing for the fictional duo — I mean, this is Riverdale after all. Reinhart goes on to explain: "It doesn’t mean maybe they won’t explore other people and break up along the way, as a lot of people do, but I think they’re going to come back together and be strong at the end of it all."

The CW

Of course, many fans are probably wondering right about now if Reinhart's feelings about her fictional relationship could provide any insight into her real-life love life. As a quick recap: Reinhart and Sprouse were rumored to have split over the summer, but the two never actually confirmed their breakup, and as of October, the couple is reportedly doing well. The two are pretty reserved when it comes to discussing one another, and fans will likely never know the inner workings of their private lives, so even if Reinhart's prediction about her and Sprouse's characters do seem a little on the nose, it's best to keep reality separate from fiction.

When it comes to Riverdale, though, feel free to speculate wildly. If Reinhart's vision for Bughead turns out to be true, this means fans will probably have to endure some heartbreak before seeing Betty and Jug live happily ever after (that is, if Jughead lives at all). So far in Season 4, the two have been on their own separate missions and haven't spent that much time together. This — or something even more sinister, like when the Black Hood made Betty dump Jughead — could definitely bring on their breakup.

And there's already a big clue about who Betty could get with next. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hinted Riverdale could bring back the classic love triangle that is a cornerstone of the original comics, meaning Archie and Betty could actually become a thing. Could Riverdale really tear apart Varchie in addition to Bughead? Fans of either couple might want to prepare their tear ducts.

The CW

But there's also a whole lot more to Betty's future than who she will end up with. Considering Season 4 is all about the Riverdale teens' senior year of high school, it would make sense Reinhart has given some thought to what might come next for her character. According to Reinhart, Betty's experiences with Charles in Season 4 could have a lasting impact on her career path: "I think now I can kind of see a future for Betty in the FBI, which is obviously really cool for her, because I think before this season, I didn’t necessarily know what she would’ve gone off to do after high school — obviously journalism or something like that," she says. "But I think working for the FBI, it’s a big thing and such a good goal for her, and hopefully that’s where she would end up. Maybe not living in Riverdale."

Regardless of who Betty picks as her partner — or whether she chooses any partner at all — fans are rooting for her success. Let's just hope she can survive whatever else Riverdale is in store for her before that future comes.

Riverdale Season 4 continues at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesdays on The CW.