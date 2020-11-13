It's that festive time of year again to pull out your nice list and start checking it off with gifts. If you need a little inspiration, Lauren Conrad's holiday gift guide on Amazon Handmade is here, and it totally sleighs. Perhaps you've been a fan of LC since her Laguna Beach days, and your closet has some items from her LC Lauren Conrad collection. If that's the case, you'll have all the heart eyes for Conrad's handpicked items from Amazon Handmade that make perfect gifts for the holiday season.

Some items are from her nonprofit shop, The Little Market, which sells products made from women across the globe, as well as goods from various Amazon Handmade shops. To give you a sneak peak, a wool blanket from WoolDeco is sure to keep anyone cozy on chilly winter nights. You can also choose from home decor and beauty products that would make perfect gifts for your family, friends, and even sorority sisters.

According to the official press release, Conrad believes this gift guide with Amazon Handmade includes ideas that will be amazing gifts, regardless of how you decide to enjoy your holidays this year. You're probably not traveling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but can easily ship gifts to your long-distance besties through Amazon Prime shipping. All you need to do is check out the guide, and add to cart now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. This Gardenia Candle Is All Things Nice Coconut-Soy Wax Blend Scented Candle - Gardenia $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Nothing makes a home smell cozier than a sweet-scented candle. This gardenia coconut-soy candle is perfect for your friend who likes all things cozy to light up while catching up on her latest holiday romance novel. You'll also be supporting female refugees at Prosperity Candle with each purchase.

2. This Wool Blanket Was Made For Cozy Nights By The Fireplace Merino Wool Blanket $50 | Amazon See on Amazon For a friend who loves hygge lifestyle, consider this chunky wool blanket from WoolDeco. It's available in a variety of sizes and colors to choose from. For a holiday vibe, you might want to choose a red or white blanket that your bestie can wrap themselves up in while enjoying a hot chocolate charcuterie board by the fire.

3. These Burlap Bags Are Totes Cute Reusable Burlap Wine Tote Bag - Champagne (White Design) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Lauren Conrad's gift guide has a variety of burlap totes to choose from in different sizes. These gift bags ($14, amazon.com) specifically are perfect for filling up with stocking stuffers for your sorority sisters or gifting your bestie a bottle of some festive spirits.

4. This White And Gold Vase Is Perfect For Your Friend's Kitchen Table Porcelain Bud Vase White and Gold $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Help your friend set a picture-perfect holiday table with this white and gold vase as the centerpiece, or these super cute pink bowls from Mosser Glass, Inc. ($92, amazon.com). Either can add a pop of color to the table. With everything in place, your friend can take a tablescape picture for the 'gram.

5. These Mini Basket Ornaments Are Tree-mendously Adorable Mini Lidded Ornament Baskets - White & Silver Set Three $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Any Christmas-loving friend would appreciate a new ornament for their tree. These mini hand-woven baskets are not only adorbs, but purchases help support artists at All Across Africa in Rwanda. There's a white and silver and a charcoal and navy set ($30, amazon.com) to choose from. Each comes with three baskets you can gift to one friend, or split one set among your three besties.

6. These Relaxing Beauty Products Are Real treats Handmade Soap Ends Sampler $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Give the gift of a homemade spa day with some beauty products from Conrad's list. This soap sampler is perfect for a friend who hasn't found their signature scent just yet. The box comes with 10 different soaps in a variety of essential oil scents they can test out. There's also a coconut milk and rose petals bath soak ($34, amazon.com) that's great to enjoy after a fun day in the snow.