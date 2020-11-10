The holidays are almost here, and it's time to start shopping for everyone on your nice list. Finding the right gift for your sorority sisters can be quite a challenge when you're working within a budget. Luckily, there are cute gifts for sorority sisters under $50 that won't leave your wallet empty. Not only are they budget-friendly, but you can find gifts for each of their unique personalities.

For the sister who's a new pawrent, a cute pet portrait phone case will inspire them to keep snapping those adorable pics for the 'gram. If your little sis is spending the holiday season in your sorority house, they might appreciate a pair of cozy slippers or a tie-dye crop top hoodie to keep them oh-so-comfy. Or, to host a picture-perfect holiday happy hour, you can gift them cute cheese markers and a board for an almost-too-pretty-to-eat charcuterie board.

After wrapping up any of these cute sorority sister gifts, add a bit of Greek pride to your paper with letter stickers ($3, etsy.com) or glitter ($16, ooly.com). Don't forget to add a handwritten card or note to let your girls know just how much you care.

1. For The Sister Who's A Proud Pawrent... Custom Pet Portrait Phone Cases $66 $50 | West & Willow See on West & Willow Custom presents can sometimes be the most cherished of all, because they're one-of-a-kind. Get your sorority sis who's a proud pawrent a portrait phone case of their fur baby. They can snap pics of their pooch while holding onto a case with a pic of their fluffy friend on it. It's also a constant brag pic for them to have handy to show off.

2. For The Java-Jammin' Sister... One Hell Of A Lady Coffee Mug $22 | Unique Vintage See on Unique Vintage Your java-loving sis will adore this mug a latte. It will definitely come in handy when they're studying for finals or relaxing on a Sunday before classes start up for the week. Since it's still under your $50 limit, you can even include a bag of their fave coffee ($19, alfred.la) to go in the mug as well.

3. For The Sister Who Has A Sweet Tooth... Cinnabon Tie-Dye Crop Hoodie $40 | Cinnabon See on Cinnabon Your foodie sister can get extra cozy this holiday season with a tie-dye hoodie that features a delicious Cinnabon cinnamon roll on the front. Not only is it tie-dye, but it's also a crop top. It's perfect for recording TikTok videos, snacking on Cinnabon, and relaxing on the couch. Don't forget to include, well, a fresh Cinnabon in this gift.

4. For The Sister Whose Style Game Is Strong... GSQ by GLAMSQUAD Pearl Hair Clips, 3CT $10 | CVS See on CVS Add to your sister's accessory collection by surprising her with these super cute hair clips. Each one is perfect for adding a little bit of sparkle to a messy bun, or creating a "back to the '90s" moment and wearing several hair clips. Since they're so affordable, you can even purchase them as stocking stuffers for your whole house.

5. For The Sister Who's A Cozy Queen... Wine Red Fuzzy Slippers $42 | Unique Vintage See on Unique Vintage If coziness is essential for your sis, you'll want to get them these wine red-colored, fuzzy slippers. They're great for wearing around the house when it's chilly outside. They may even match the glass of red wine your sis might sip while she lounges on the couch and watches her fave Christmas movies.

6. For The Sister Who's Always Down For A Challenge... Life Lessons Five Hundred Piece Puzzle $20 | Unique Vintage See on Unique Vintage Give your sister something challenging to do that's also fun and full of life lessons. Not only can this 500-piece puzzle keep the entire house entertained, but when it's done, your sis can frame it for some motivational house decor.

7. For The Sister Who Always Makes Everyone LOL... Coffee Or Cocktails Ding Ding Bell $16 | Unique Vintage See on Unique Vintage Since your sister is always making everyone in the laugh, it makes perfect sense to get her something that will make her LOL as well. This cute "coffee or cocktail" bell is great for that. She can place it on her desk, and if she ever needs a coffee or cocktail, she knows what to ring.

8. For The Kombucha-Loving Sister... JuneShine Cran Apple Cinnamon $36 | JuneShine See on JuneShine So, your sister loves kombucha. But has she ever tried hard kombucha? If she's 21 or up, you might want to gift her a pack of festive-flavored hard kombucha. She can enjoy a can while relaxing by the fireplace after finishing her last final as a celebratory sip.

9. For The Sister Who Loves Everything Retro... Sorority Shirts $26 $22 | Etsy See on Etsy If your sister loves everything retro-chic when it comes to style, she is sure to love this sorority letter tee. The print is very '70s and it's perfect for wearing with jeans and a cozy cardigan. It's stylish and full of sorority pride.

10. For The Sister Who Loves To Write Letters... 6 Individual Mystic Postcards 350gsm by Emma Make $12 | Etsy A long-distance sister will love adding these mystical postcards to her stationary set. She can either use them to send notes to loved ones, or frame them up on her wall for decor. The mystic designs are also perfect for any sister who loves reading her Co-Star notifications every day and has every sisters' zodiac sign totally memorized.

11. For The Sister Who Loves All Things Charcuterie... Gold Arrow Cheese Markers $25 | Dear Keaton See on Dear Keaton To perfect her cheese board, your sister would be thrilled to receive these arrow cheese markers. They'll instantly turn a normal plate of cheese into an Insta-worthy charcuterie board. Not only are they cute, but they also help designate whether it's a "sharp," "mild," or "blue" cheese.

12. For The Sister Who Loves To Snack With Her Pooch... Dog Vibes Only Treat Tote $55 $40 | JINX See on JINX This is the gift that keeps on giving. The treat tote from JINX is pawfect for a sister who loves to spoil her best furry friend. Inside, she'll find chicken and mango jerky treats, along with some chicken and sweet potato jerky to give her pup.

13. For The Foodie Sister... Mykonos Ceramic Cheese Board $25 | Dear Keaton See on Dear Keaton Perhaps you're looking for a gift for your The Bachelorette-watching partner in wine. If that's the case, surprise them with this gorgeous ceramic cheese board so they can step up their snack game. Pretty soon, they'll have Insta-worthy setups that must be 'grammed.

14. For The Sister Who Loves Sippin' The Tea With Pride... KD Kappa Delta Pastel Letters Outline Mug Sorority Coffee Mug $12 | Etsy See on Etsy You can't go wrong with an adorable mug with your Greek letters on it. It's perfect for sippin' and spillin' the tea at home. Include a tea spoon that's extra sweet for their sugar ($18, etsy.com).