The holidays are on their way. Can you feel the magic? Some people have already gotten a jumpstart decorating their homes, so, in order to catch up, you'll need some holiday 2020 balcony decorating ideas. You'll need more than just a few string lights to turn your outdoor area into a total winter wonderland. Although, with these ideas, soon enough you'll have a space that's perfect for sipping hot cocoa while watching the snow fall.

The first step in giving your balcony a holiday makeover is deciding on what aesthetic you're going for. For a "let it snow" theme, choose white lights and a snowflake garland to drape around the perimeter. Cushion your outdoor furniture with white throw pillows and a fuzzy blanket for extra coziness. Perhaps you're looking for more of a "Christmas cabin in the woods" kind of feel. If that's the case, find some woodland creature throw pillows for your chairs and artificial pine trees in various sizes.

Whether you've already got an aesthetic in mind or not, you're sure to find some inspiration from these 10 holiday balcony decor items. Hurry up and add them to your cart, so it can create a Christmas feel on your own balcony in no time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. These Mini Potted Pines Will Make Each Corner Festive Norfolk Pine $195 | Bloomscape See on Bloomscape Make your balcony look like a Christmas tree farm with some potted pines in each corner. You might not have the space for a full-size tree, so mini ones are here to do the trick. You can either leave them bare for a rustic look, or decorate them with colorful ornaments and lights for a very merry vibe.

2. These Glitter Snowflake Pillows Will Sparkle In Your Instas Snowflake Glitter Throw Pillow $45 $31 | Society6 See on Society6 Switch out your typical throw pillows for a few festive ones. These snowflake pillows will create a beautiful winter wonderland theme. Place them around to create an extra comfy feel.

3. This Sherpa Throw Is As White As Snow 50"x60" Solid Plush with Sherpa Reverse Throw Blanket - Wondershop™ $15 | Target See on Target Along with your snowflake pillows, you'll want a cozy throw blanket that's as white as snow. The sherpa fleece will keep you warm on those extra chilly days. Create a "covered in a blanket of snow" look as you sip on some hot chocolate and snap some selfies.

4. Hang These Snowflake Decorations From Above Winter Christmas Hanging Snowflake Decorations $12 | Amazon See on Amazon To really give your space the feeling of snowfall, hang up this snowflake garland from the ceiling. A holiday look is cozy regardless of whether or not it's snowing outside. Just imagine the dreamy Instas you'll capture while standing on your balcony surrounded by snowflakes.

5. This Holiday Lights Garland Will Add Just The Right Colors Holiday Lights Garland $30 | Crate & Barrel See on Crate & Barrel To add some color to your snow-themed balcony, hang up this holiday lights garland. This is also a great solution if your balcony doesn't have any outlets to hang up string lights. However, if it does, it might be a cute idea to mix your holiday light garland with some actual string lights ($17, bedbathandbeyond.com), so it glows even at night.

7. A Wall Of Lights Will Make Your Space Merry And Bright Warm White Window Curtain Lights $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of only a few strings of fairy lights, hang up an entire curtain of white lights. It'll give your balcony that magical feel of a house or Cinderella's castle at Disney World that's all covered in lights during the holiday season. It can even be the perfect backdrop for your holiday card with your roomies, SO, or pooch.

8. A Winter Wreath Will Tie Everything Together Winter Elegance Wreath $70 | 1-800-Flowers See on 1-800-Flowers It just wouldn't be the holidays without a fresh winter wreath. Get yourself one that smells just like an evergreen forest. This particular wreath even has LED lights so it'll bring extra light to your outdoor space.

9. A Frosted Glass Hurricane For Your Winter Candles Andelyn Small Frosted Glass Hurricane $17 | Crate & Barrel See on Crate & Barrel If you've got a table on your balcony, this frosted glass hurricane is perfect for your candles. It'll make your wintergreen or peppermint candles look rustic chic. This size is perfect for mini tea lights ($10, yankeecandle.com), but there are two other sizes depending on what candles you have at home.