In my humble but accurate opinion, the only thing better than beauty is beauty that backs up a good cause. Obviously, the team at Lancôme agree, and they fully intend to use the brand's major name recognition to help them spread the word about a good cause: the fight to end childhood cancer. Lancôme & St. Jude's Childhood Cancer Initiative is the perfect opportunity to do your part during September, aka Childhood Cancer Awareness Month — and the best part is, getting involved is as simple as posting a photo on Instagram.

As a well-known brand with a major presence on social media, Lancôme has teamed up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the entire month of September, and they're challenging their beauty-loving followers (and everyone else, really) to participate in an Instagram campaign that will benefit the hospital's cancer research. From now through September 30, the brand has vowed to donate $3 for every single childhood photo posted to Instagram that features the required details and hashtags in the caption (don't worry, I'll break the specifics down in a sec.)

For example, here's my own contribution to the campaign, an adorable #TBT of my sister and I twinning in two pink tulle tutus:

Heartwarming, right? It's not unusual to see throwback photos like this one posted every now and then on the 'Gram, so why not take it upon yourself to post one when you know it will benefit a good cause?

If you want to help support the campaign, it's as simple as posting a childhood photo of yourself or your family on your Instagram profile, and including the hashtags #LetsGrowUpTogether and #LancomeLovesStJude. They also ask that you include one of the following captions:

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. For every childhood photo that you post of yourself of your family, @lancomeofficial will donate $3 to the children of @StJude, because every child deserves to be healthy, happy, and look forward to a brighter future. Let’s end childhood cancer! (Up to $20K) #LetsGrowUpTogether #LancomeLovesStJude

Every child deserves to grow up healthy, happy, and look forward to a brighter future. Help me spread the love! For every childhood photo that you post of you or your family during the month of September with #LetsGrowUpTogether, @lancomeofficial will donate $3 to the children & families of @StJude. #LancomeLovesStJude (Up to $20K)

Courtesy of Lancôme

At the time of writing, the #LancomeLovesStJude hashtag currently boasts 2,016 posts — and when you consider that each post equals a $3 donation, the campaign has already raised over $6,048 and counting for St. Jude. That's no small chunk of change, people! But wouldn't it be even cooler if that number was $3 higher? That would be amazing, and you're the one who can make it happen. All you've got to do is dig up your cutest childhood throwback and post it before September 30. Plus, once you've posted, you get the added bonus of scrolling through the hashtag and ooh-ing and aww-ing over everyone's cute baby pictures. All 2,016 posts I've seen so far have given me major cuteness overload.