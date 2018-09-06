Gigi and Bella Hadid were destined to be supermodels. At least, that’s what everyone should be gathering from a new photo posted to Gigi’s Instagram. The 23-year-old model posted a childhood photo of herself and her sister Bella that shows them modeling cute clothes and looking happier than ever. So, clearly they were meant to be in the fashion industry! One look at the childhood photo of Gigi and Bella Hadid and you’ll believe what they’ve achieved career-wise was fate!

The childhood photo of the modeling sisters was posted to Gigi’s Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 5. In the photo, you can see both Gigi and Bella dressed up in hats, high heels, white jackets, and scarves. Their footwear looks to be grown-up shoes, so they were probably already practicing their catwalk! Plus, they’ve already got their million-dollar smiles on for the camera. They basically look like they’re straight out of an old-timey movie. But they make it work so well!

In the photo, Gigi and Bella appear to be really young (probably under 10), but they definitely seem to have a flair for fashion already. And that, as you probably know, has translated into really successful careers for both of them.

The two sisters actually started modeling when they were really young. Gigi started her career at just two years old, while Bella waited until she was 16 to dip her toes into the fashion pool.

By the tender age of 5, Gigi was already modeling for big names like GUESS. After taking a break from her modeling aspirations to focus on school, Gigi returned to modeling around 2011. According to Wikipedia, Bella started modeling soon after with a Flynn Skye commercial project.

Additionally, they have a younger brother named Anwar who is also a model. So, you can definitely say that good looks and a passion for modeling just run in the family.

Here’s the sweet childhood photo Gigi posted on Instagram:

Since they started on their modeling journey, Gigi and Bella’s lives have taken lots of twists and turns. For example, Bella has enjoyed an on-again-off-again romance with The Weekend. Meanwhile, Gigi has had her fair share of romantic ups and downs thanks to her relationship with singer Zayn Malik. While those relationships haven’t always been perfect, both couples are enjoying happiness right now, which is so wonderful to see.

In recent days, Gigi and Bella have been seen having the time of their lives at the U.S. Open. The two were spotted sipping wine, eating hot dogs, and cheering on their good friend Serena Williams. They looked totally relaxed and ready for anything that happened during the tennis tournament. And, as expected, their impeccable style was on full display.

Needless to say, the Hadid sisters have totally made their passion for modeling work for them. They’re essentially rubbing shoulders with the best of the best and really making names for themselves. Who’d have thought that such a cute childhood photo could predict such interesting lives and careers?