Lady Gaga's Relationship History Is A Total Trip Down Memory Lane

Back when Lady Gaga was still Stefani Germanotta in 2005, she started dating night club manager, musician, and DJ Lüc Carl. The two dated and broke up before she rose to fame, though they were rumored to have gotten back together in 2010. In a July 2010 interview with Rolling Stone, before she and Carl rekindled their relationship, Gaga was asked about "that guy you were dating in the East Village five years ago," and she asserted that she "wouldn't have been as successful without him." Later, she added, "I've really never loved anyone like I loved him. Or like I love him. That relationship really shaped me. It made me into a fighter."

She even wrote the 2010 song "Yoü and I" about her and Carl. "The person who I wrote this song about has been my buddy and my best friend since I was 19 years old," she told MTV News, adding that the man in question was from Nebraska, where the video was shot (and where Carl is from). "...the premise of the video is that I've walked all the way from New York City to Nebraska to get him back," she explained.

In May 2011, Gaga announced during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show that she and Carl were officially done. "I don't have a boyfriend and haven't been on any dates recently," she claimed. She also mentioned in her 2017 documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, that her rise to fame ultimately drove them apart. "I sold 30 million [albums] and lost Lüc," she said.