Bad news for any of you who were still hoping your favorite A Star Is Born leads were going to eventually wind up together: Lady Gaga was spotted kissing Dan Horton on July 28. According to People, Gaga, 33, was photographed kissing Horton, 37, during a brunch date at a restaurant called Granville in Studio City, California. Who is this dude Horton dude, you ask? Well, People reports he's actually her monitor engineer. According to his LinkedIn page, in addition to working with Gaga, he's also worked as a monitor engineer for other mega stars, such as Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake.

People reports they were told by "multiple onlookers" that the couple were spotted locking lips multiple times throughout their brunch date. At one point, the paparazzi even managed to snap a picture of Gaga bending over to kiss Horton on his side of the table. “She seemed confident and in a good place,” a diner told People.

And it reportedly wasn't just smooching that was happening on the date. In fact, another onlooker reportedly told People that the two were "deep in conversation" while they ate for about an hour. “They were kissing as they spoke really close up,” the source explained.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen,” the source added. “She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

Gaga and her now ex fiancé Christian Carino reportedly called things off shortly before the 2019 Grammy Awards. “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told People at the time. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Shortly after the Grammy Awards, Gaga had that performance of "Shallow" at the 2019 Academy Awards with Bradley Cooper. For those of you who need a little refresher, here it is:

LadyGagaVEVO on YouTube

Needless to say, after seeing that, fans were getting super hopeful for a relationship between Gaga and Cooper.

People started stanning them even harder after Cooper broke up with his longtime girlfriend and mother of his child Irina Shayk in June. “They split but she is still staying at his house for now,” the insider told Us Weekly on June 6. “It’s complicated because of the baby.”

But, alas. It doesn't look like Gaga and Cooper are in a rush to be dating each other anytime soon. It hurts, I know. It hurts deep. But, to be fair, Gaga tried to warn us that their connection was just for the cameras during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Feb. 28.

"Yes, people saw love," she told Jimmy Kimmel of her performance with Cooper. "And guess what? That's what we wanted you to see. This is a love song — 'Shallow.' The movie, A Star Is Born — it's a love story."

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

"So, everything that you saw, the way that it was shot, the way that they pushed the piano out, you saw them put the piano together, us walk up on stage no intro, all of it, that was all him," she continued to Kimmel. "And he even also was the one that was like, "I think that the audience should be lit, so that we're not just lit. The audience is lit." So then I called Roy Bennet who I work with and he does my lighting and I'm like, 'We need to light the entire room with amber lights because Bradley wants honeycomb and we've gotta give him what he wants.'"

So... maybe they're really not in love?