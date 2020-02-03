Now that we've finally accepted that she and Bradley Cooper are not dating and probs never will be (sorry), it's time to explore some new romantic possibilities for America's favorite Oscar-winning pop star. Like, for example, are Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky dating? Because the two were just reportedly spotted kissing.

While I have no idea whether or not they're "official," the two have reportedly been on their very own nation-wide PDA tour since December. This time, their rumored lip-lock took place in Miami. The Daily Mail obtained multiple pictures of Gaga and Polansky reportedly getting cozy (and making out) on an outdoor bed situated on the terrace of her house in Miami on Feb. 1. (Gaga was in town for her Feb. 1 pre- Super Bowl performance at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens.)

By Feb. 2, Us Weekly reported the identity of Gaga's mystery man as Michael Polansky, the entrepreneur and investor who heads up Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. According to sources who reportedly spoke to Page Six, Gaga and Polansky "likely have known each other for a while through events Parker has hosted at his LA mansion including for his foundation, and connected again at the social network founder’s birthday party last December."

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Gaga and the entrepreneur were apparently first spotted locking lips on New Year's Eve at the NoMad Restaurant in Las Vegas. According to a report from Us Weekly at the time, the two reportedly kissed for a whopping 20 seconds as the song “Auld Lang Syne” played in the background.

Flash forward exactly one month and the two were reportedly spotted locking lips yet again,

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

In addition to fighting against cancer (a cause dear to Gaga's heart), he's also a Harvard grad. So, no, he's not Bradley Cooper. But he sounds like a very smart guy who's doing his part to make the world a better place. Also, I'm going to venture to guess he's at least a decent kisser. Happy for these two!