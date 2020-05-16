Lady Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica is set to drop at the end of May, but fans will get to hear one of the most highly anticipated new tracks a little early. The upcoming album features some notable musicians, including Blackpink and Elton John, but Lady Gaga revealed that one of the biggest collaborations will be the new single. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me" release date is coming up so soon, so mark your calendar.

Although it seems like forever since Gaga released new music — her last album was 2016's Joanne, although she also released several original songs for her 2018 film A Star Is Born — the wait is almost over. Luckily, you can listen to the Grande-featured track before the album drops. The second single off of Chromatic, "Rain On Me," is officially dropping on Friday, May 22, Gaga announced in a post. Although there isn't much info on what the track is about, fans can probably expect some harmonies from Grande and a stunning show of vocals from Mother Monster.

While you won't know what "Rain On Me" is about until you can give it a listen, Gaga previously revealed that the theme of Chromatica is healing. “The symbol for Chromatica has a sine wave in it, which is the mathematical symbol for sound, and it’s from what all sound is made from, and, for me, sound is what healed me in my life period," Gaga said in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe. "[Sound] healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about. It’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well."

In an Instagram post on May 6, Lady Gaga announced that the album would be dropping on Friday, May 29, which is only one week after the second single featuring Grande drops. Gaga revealed the colorful cover art for "Rain On Me" on Twitter.

Lady Gaga dropped "Stupid Love," the first single from Chromatica, earlier this year, a few days before she announced the album release on March 2, 2020. Chromatica was initially set to drop on April 10, but the pop star made the decision to postpone its release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, writing a note to her fans on Instagram on March 24. "While I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release his album with all that is going on during this global pandemic."

After she postponed Chromatica's release, Gaga focused her efforts on leading the One World: Together at Home concert, which included performances from Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and more. The concert was in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen.

"Rain On Me" will actually be Grande's second major collaboration this month. Grande dropped a track with Justin Bieber on Friday, May 8. The "Stuck With U" duet featured a music video with so many celeb couples.

Stay tuned for the Gaga and Grande track, "Rain On Me," on Friday, May 22.