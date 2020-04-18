In collaboration with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, a bunch of your favorite performers will be coming together for a special concert. Celebrating frontline health care workers, as well as everyone doing their part to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of big names in music and entertainment world will be appearing at the can't-miss event. Here's how to stream the One World: Together at Home concert to see the whole show.

The concert, which was curated by Lady Gaga, is set to air on Saturday, April 18. The jam-packed entertainment special is bringing together hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert and chart-topping pop stars like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and more. The lineup also features comedians and actors who will be joining in on the fun, including Amy Poehler and Idris Elba.

To see the concert event without missing a moment, here's how you can tune in. The One World: Together at Home concert begins with a six-hour livestream and will finish off with a two-hour hosted broadcast with featured artists performing. The six-hour livestream starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air through 8 p.m. ET. Then, the two-hour broadcast will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on cable networks, lasting until 10 p.m. ET.

You'll have to catch the livestream using a platform like Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, or YouTube. Choose which way you prefer to stream and head there to find the livestream video at 2 p.m. ET.

To watch the two-hour broadcast portion on cable, go to NBC, ABC, or CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT. If you're in a CT location, the broadcast will air at 7 p.m. CT on those networks. If for some reason you miss the first broadcast, other networks like E! and Bravo will air the show again at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The digital livestream portion of the concert will feature a long list of celebrity appearances, so the first six hours are an epic kick off for the final cable broadcast. Artists signed on for the livestream include Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Billy Ray Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Ellie Goulding, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jessie J, John Legend, Kesha, Samuel L Jackson, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Global Citizen's full list of performers making appearances during the event's livestream and the cable broadcast is available on its website.

