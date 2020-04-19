As most of the country practices social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, artists are turning to virtual performances to support healthcare workers on the frontline. Billie Eilish celebrated the cause with an at-home rendition of "Sunny" by Bobby Hebb during the One World: Together at Home concert. Billie Eilish's One World: Together at Home performance was a touching tribute filled with jazz.

Joined by her brother Finneas on the piano, Eilish sang the 1966 jazz and R&B song, "Sunny," from her home on Saturday, April 18. Before performing the tune, she shared, "I chose to sing 'Sunny' by Bobby Hebb. I love this song; it's always warmed my heart and I want to make you guys feel good." After finishing the jazzy performance, she told fans, "Sending my love to you and I want to thank all the healthcare workers risking their lives to save ours. Thank you guys so much."

Eilish was one of many performers featured in the One World: Together At Home concert to raise money for coronavirus rapid relief efforts as well as celebrate frontline healthcare workers and everyone doing their part to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, the two-hour broadcast had a star-studded musical lineup curated by Lady Gaga, and aired on all local networks Saturday night. Performers during the event included Lady Gaga herself, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and more. There were also comedians and actors who joined in on the fun, such as Amy Poehler and Idris Elba.

Shortly before their Together at Home performance, Eilish and Finneas gave fans another treat with a special performance during John Krasinski's virtual prom on his Youtube show Some Good News. The musical siblings performed "Bad Guy," and though they faced technical difficulties near the end of their performance, Krasinski still had the chance to share with the duo how much he admires their music. “I absolutely adore you guys. I’ve been a big fan of you since forever. The fact that you used The Office in a song blew my brain out, and I don’t think I fully recovered — ever," he said. The virtual prom also included a performance from the Jonas Brothers, who sang their hit "Sucker" for the class of 2020.

Eilish has been giving her fans a lot of exciting performances from home during quarantine, and hopefully even she and Finneas have some more musical moments planned.

