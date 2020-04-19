On Saturday, April 18, some of the biggest names in music came together to gift listeners a concert from the comfort of their living rooms. The lineup of the One World: Together at Home benefit, which was put together by the World Health Organization and the Global Citizen movement to raise money for charities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, included stars like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, and one of the industry's most beloved couple: Shamila. It was no "Señorita," but Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s One World: Together at Home performance of a jazz classic suggested that the couple's chemistry hasn't dimmed at all while they've been quarantining together.

The evening kicked off with organizer Lady Gaga covering a rendition of Charlie Chaplin's "Smile." From there, entertainers like Billie Eilish, John Legend, the Rolling Stones, the Killers, and more performed uplifting and emotional songs that provided a message of solidarity and hope for listeners during the current health crisis.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who are currently quarantining together, gifted Shamila stans a moving duet from their living room — and unsurprisingly, the sparks were flying during their performance. The couple chose to perform a rendition of Louis Armstrong's classic "What A Wonderful World," which they accentuated with flickering candles and Mendes playing on the piano.

In addition to the song's positive message, both Mendes and Cabello nailed every note while soulfully gazing at each other — and fans (including Lady Gaga herself, who said, "I love you two so much, you're beautiful!" on her Instagram Stories) took to social media to give the duo some well-deserved kudos for their performance.

It's not the first time the pair has gotten together with other musicians to help entertain their fans while much of the country practices social distancing. They previously paired up with stars like Lady Gaga and Sam Smith for Elton John's iHeart Living Room Concert for America, the proceeds of which benefitted Feeding America.

Cabello previously shared how grateful she was for essential workers in an Instagram post on March 29, writing, "To all the people on the front lines, from all the first responders, to doctors and nurses saving people's lives in the hospital and at the same time risking their own lives to do so, to police and Social workers and food delivery and grocery store employees, THANK YOU for your bravery we are all eternally grateful for you."

Meanwhile, Mendes recently revealed that his Shawn Mendes Foundation was making donations to SickKids hospital as well as general COVID-19 relief efforts from the World Health Organization.

The couple's latest performance is just one more way that they're giving back and helping to support those impacted by the pandemic, and it's safe to say that fans are here for the uplifting message and a romantic duet from one of their favorite couples.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’ spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.