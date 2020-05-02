There's some big news for pop fans on the horizon. Two of the biggest pop stars in the world recently announced they are collaborating on a brand new track, and the song is going to arrive very soon. You'll only have to wait about a week for the next big collab, because an Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber song is coming to benefit a good cause.

The last time Grande and Bieber teamed up for a song was 2015's "What Do You Mean (Remix)." The singers both announced the new project on Friday, May 1, with an Instagram post. The song, "Stuck With U," is set to release on Friday, May 8. Those who want to listen to it as soon as it releases can pre-save the song on Spotify or Apple Music.

The surprise track is for a good cause. The First Responders Children's Foundation will receive net proceeds from the streaming and sales to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers, and firefighters who are serving on the front lines during the global pandemic. Grande and Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, is releasing other singles from SB Projects throughout the year that will benefit charitable foundations, and this collaboration between Grande and Bieber is the first in the lineup.

Both Bieber and Grande expressed the need to help during this time in posts on Instagram. Since the pair haven't collaborated on a song since 2015, everyone is hungry to hear the new track. Fans flooded the Instagram posts with comments, as many have been waiting for a Grande and Bieber collab for years.

In a statement, Grande said, "I’m so excited to announce that my friend Justin Bieber and I have partnered with SB Projects and First Responders Children’s Foundation on this little project here." She continued, "We’re very excited about this for so many reasons. We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do."

Bieber echoed the sentiment, saying, "More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses, and healthcare providers give to the world every day." He continued, "It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families."

Braun wants to keep releasing charitable singles over the next year. "Stuck With U" is an attempt to show gratitude and support to the medical care workers risking their lives for the health of others during the COVID-19 outbreak. "They are the everyday heroes and now more than ever they and their families deserve our support," said Braun.

You can get ready for the release of "Stuck With U" by pre-saving before it drops on Friday, May 8.

